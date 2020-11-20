TODAY'S PAPER
Former U.S. Senator Alfonse D'Amato is hospitalized for COVID-19

Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato in Mineola on

Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato in Mineola on Jan. 4, 2019. His office issued a statement Friday saying he tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a regional hospital. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Former U.S. Senator Alfonse D'Amato, an influential political figure on Long Island who made his views known on the national stage for more than two decades, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized, his office said Friday.

D'Amato, 83, tested positive a week ago, and immediately self-quarantined at his Long Island home, his office said in statement.

"As his recovery was not as prompt as he would have liked, out of an abundance of caution, he admitted himself to a regional hospital where he continues to be treated for the virus and remains in good spirits," the statement said.

D’Amato, a Republican, was a longtime U.S. senator and major political player on Long Island. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1999, and is also a former supervisor of the Town of Hempstead. He was so famous for staying attuned to and trying to meet local constituents needs he was nicknamed "Senator Pothole."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

