Former U.S. Senator Alfonse D'Amato, an influential political figure on Long Island who made his views known on the national stage for more than two decades, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized, his office said Friday.

D'Amato, 83, tested positive a week ago, and immediately self-quarantined at his Long Island home, his office said in statement.

"As his recovery was not as prompt as he would have liked, out of an abundance of caution, he admitted himself to a regional hospital where he continues to be treated for the virus and remains in good spirits," the statement said.

D’Amato, a Republican, was a longtime U.S. senator and major political player on Long Island. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1999, and is also a former supervisor of the Town of Hempstead. He was so famous for staying attuned to and trying to meet local constituents needs he was nicknamed "Senator Pothole."

