Most New Yorkers believe the worst of the pandemic has passed and are ready to travel, but nearly half remain worried they or a relative will be sickened by the coronavirus, according to a Siena College poll.

The poll, set for release Tuesday, was conducted between June 16 and 29 through 404 random cellphone and landline calls to adults statewide as well as "from a proprietary online panel of New Yorkers," the upstate college said in a news release.

The pandemic is finally waning, according to 68% of those polled, while 17% responded that the worst of the coronavirus is still to come. Asked whether they would feel comfortable going on vacation this summer in the United States, 78% answered in the affirmative while 80% said they would have no problem with heading to a beach of lakefront.

Another 77% said they would be comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant, according to the poll by the Siena College Research Institute. Keeping the waistline in check proved difficult for 49% of those surveyed who said they had gained weight over the past year.

During the pandemic, according to the poll, 38% of respondents reported that they got in better physical shape.

Despite New Yorkers' confidence that they can return to doing so many of the activities that were canceled or postponed in the past year, plenty of those polled remained concerned.

Those "somewhat or very worried" that either they or a family member still could come down with the virus, stood at 47%, according to the poll.

"As most New Yorkers emerge from the coronavirus nightmare, some heavier, some in better shape and some dealing with mental health effects, most are comfortable spending time with friends, going to the beach or finally taking a vacation," said Don Levy, the research institute's director. "But despite fewer than one in five thinking the worst is still to come, nearly half remain worried about getting sick and 50 percent say it is at least somewhat likely that in the fall New York will experience a resurgence of COVID-19 infections."

The poll was conducted by asking for the youngest person in a household to be the respondent. It had a margin of error of 4.2%, the news release said.