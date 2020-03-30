Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

ALBANY — Nearly nine in 10 New York voters approve of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a poll released Monday.

The Siena Research Institute poll found 87% of New York voters polled approved of Cuomo’s actions and 41% approved of the efforts by President Donald Trump. Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the federal action, also received a 41% approval rating.

At least one layoff was reported in a quarter of households and nearly a third of those polled said they knew someone who tested positive for the virus, according to the poll.

“New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near universal support,” said pollster Steven Greenberg. “At least 85 percent of voters from every region approve of his handling of the crisis, as do 95 percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents and even 70 percent of Republicans.”

Cuomo has been a frequent guest on national cable news programs and his daily briefings have at times been carried on Fox News and other news broadcasts. Cuomo has received mostly positive reviews for his mix of leadership and compassion.

The poll questioned 566 registered voters from March 22 to Thursday, before the federal coronavirus aid bill was passed by Congress. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 points.