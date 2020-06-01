There is growing concern among health care experts that large gatherings of nationwide protests could lead to further spread of COVID-19 in minority communities that already have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Demonstrators are protesting the death of George Floyd, the man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police last week. On Long Island, there were peaceful protests over the weekend, including in Plainview and North Babylon. On Monday, more protests were planned, including in Commack and Port Jefferson.

Some of the hardest-hit COVID-19 areas on Long Island have been minority neighborhoods such as Brentwood, Bay Shore and Huntington Station.

"I don't see how you could not be concerned when you see large groups of people in close proximity, screaming, chanting and yelling," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state. "It's all horrible, because they deserve to protest, but what happens when it leads to more cases, and then the secondary cases also go directly back to those communities?"

Farber said he was slightly less concerned about Long Island communities being immediately impacted by a protest spread, because there is less density at protests here.

"The spread is a density issue," he said, adding that the larger protests have taken place in large cities, including New York, as well as Philadelphia, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Northwell Health has seen an 80% drop in COVID-19 patients since the peak in April, and also has reported a decrease of about 65% in the last month. Farber said the health system isn't concerned with being overloaded by patients because of the protests.

Mass demonstrations that include people who aren't complying with face masks "will just foster new cases and new spread,” said Dr. Bettina Fries, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Medicine.

She said infectious disease experts are especially worried that people of color, who have some of the highest rates of COVID-19, are at risk.

“As much as I completely sympathize with the frustration and the outcry, this is just happening at the wrong time,” Fries said. “It’s almost tragic. It’s like a double whammer. Who is going to get infected? It’s again going to be the minorities.”

Still, protests can be safely conducted, said Dr. Uzma Syed, infectious disease specialist for Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, one of six hospitals operated by Catholic Health Services. She added that the protests on Long Island have been "more cautious."

"The virus is still with us, but if there is physical distancing, masks, and chalk marks for where people should stand, it's possible," she said. "People who don't feel well should also stay home, and make their voices heard another way."

Summer McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, said the pandemic has placed a spotlight on the "structural racism and bias that these groups are protesting has also caused these communities to have higher case and fatality rates from COVID-19 and a wider range of health disparities."

She said protesters should assemble safely with face coverings and abide by social distancing requirements as much as possible.

"We cannot lose sight of the fight we are engaged in against this virus while groups fight for equality," she said.