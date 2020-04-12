Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Enjoying nature or taking essential trips to the grocery store are permitted amid the coronavirus pandemic, so for those needing to venture out, precautions are key to staying healthy, experts said.

“It’s great for people to get outside of their homes to get fresh air and exercise. But they really need to do it by keeping social distancing in mind,” said Corinne Kyriacou, associate professor of public health at Hofstra University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends maintaining a 6-foot buffer when outside, and has recently recommended using a face cover, but only face masks not intended for health care workers because of the supply shortage. The CDC also suggests not placing a face cloth over children younger than 2 years old, or anyone who has trouble breathing.

Kyriacou said stepping outside the safety of one’s home in the age of the coronavirus pandemic can be separated into two categories, getting fresh air and exercise, and completing necessary tasks like shopping for groceries or picking up prescriptions. Each come with safety precautions that should be followed, she said.

Kyriacou said outside activities such as walking dogs and running for exercise can be done while maintaining social-distancing rules. But such activities need to be done on a “solitary” basis, she said.

“They should not be engaging in team sports. They should not be playing basketball,” Kyriacou said. “They should not be doing outside activities in groups. It really needs to be solitary activities or with one or two people primarily with their own family members.”

Kyriacou said trips to pharmacies and supermarkets should be “in and out,” noting, “there is no running out to get a few things.”

Other recommendations from Kyriacou:

• Wear masks and gloves during trips to grocery stores and pharmacies.

• If using disposable gloves, be careful when taking them off and throwing them away safely to not contaminate. Gloves and masks that are washable should be done so upon returning home.

• Practicing vigilance when having items delivered to homes, including wiping down packages before opening them, or opening packages outside of the residence and then leaving the box outside.

• Wash hands thoroughly in warm water for 20 seconds multiple times a day.