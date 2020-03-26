TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Supervisor: 5 East End towns to seek limits on travel from NYC

The Shinnecock Indian Nation warns about the 14-day

The Shinnecock Indian Nation warns about the 14-day quarantine on a billboard on Route 27 in Southampton on Wednesday. Credit: Southampton Town / Jay Schneiderman

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

The supervisors of five East End Long Island towns are preparing a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requesting help in controlling a recent inundation of their communities by New York City residents fleeing a coronavirus hot spot, according to one of the supervisors.

Southampton Town has seen its residency spike to summer levels, and its confirmed cases of coronavirus increase to 58 cases from just two over several days, said Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

“We’re feeling overwhelmed and we’re concerned about our population spiking, and we’re concerned that New York City is a hot spot and will increase the incident rate locally as more people come out,” he said.

Grocery stores have faced the challenge of restocking shelves and the Southampton Hospital has only around 124 beds.

Schneiderman said he is working with the supervisors of East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southold and Riverhead to craft a letter asking the governor to limit nonessential travel from points west, particularly from New York City.

“We’re getting a lit bit nervous and I think rightfully so,” said Schneiderman. “It’s tough enough to handle the people who are already here.”

The town has reached out to the Shinnecock Nation to display a message on its Sunrise Highway monument/billboard about the “Federal Advisory” to New York City-area travelers of a “recommended 14-day in-home quarantine.”

Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock Nation trustees, confirmed the outreach, and the concern. “We have been invaded out here,” he said in a text.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Schneiderman said the town isn’t calling for an all-out travel ban.

“We’re not directly saying shut down New York City,” Schneiderman said. “Just consider limitations on nonessential travel … If someone wants to come out and shelter in place and follow the 14-day quarantine, I think that’s acceptable, though we have limited capacity at hospitals and grocery stores.”

He suggested a two-week restriction on unnecessary travel, though he had questions about how such a restriction would be enforced.

“Certainly I would assist the governor’s team in helping them strategize,” said Schneiderman.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond, and representatives for the four other towns couldn't immediately be reached for comment. 

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Mount Sinai Hospital, seen in 2014, said the Officials: Nurse who treated COVID-19 patients has died
Photo of afternoon traffic in the eastbound lanes Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
State employees help people who have lost their U.S. jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives Senate unanimously passes massive coronavirus rescue package
A flag at half staff on Wednesday at How the coronavirus spread through an LI retirement community
Huntington Town Hall will be closed Thursday and Positive coronavirus cases close Huntington Town Hall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search