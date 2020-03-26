Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The supervisors of five East End Long Island towns are preparing a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requesting help in controlling a recent inundation of their communities by New York City residents fleeing a coronavirus hot spot, according to one of the supervisors.

Southampton Town has seen its residency spike to summer levels, and its confirmed cases of coronavirus increase to 58 cases from just two over several days, said Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

“We’re feeling overwhelmed and we’re concerned about our population spiking, and we’re concerned that New York City is a hot spot and will increase the incident rate locally as more people come out,” he said.

Grocery stores have faced the challenge of restocking shelves and the Southampton Hospital has only around 124 beds.

Schneiderman said he is working with the supervisors of East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southold and Riverhead to craft a letter asking the governor to limit nonessential travel from points west, particularly from New York City.

“We’re getting a lit bit nervous and I think rightfully so,” said Schneiderman. “It’s tough enough to handle the people who are already here.”

The town has reached out to the Shinnecock Nation to display a message on its Sunrise Highway monument/billboard about the “Federal Advisory” to New York City-area travelers of a “recommended 14-day in-home quarantine.”

Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock Nation trustees, confirmed the outreach, and the concern. “We have been invaded out here,” he said in a text.

Schneiderman said the town isn’t calling for an all-out travel ban.

“We’re not directly saying shut down New York City,” Schneiderman said. “Just consider limitations on nonessential travel … If someone wants to come out and shelter in place and follow the 14-day quarantine, I think that’s acceptable, though we have limited capacity at hospitals and grocery stores.”

He suggested a two-week restriction on unnecessary travel, though he had questions about how such a restriction would be enforced.

“Certainly I would assist the governor’s team in helping them strategize,” said Schneiderman.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond, and representatives for the four other towns couldn't immediately be reached for comment.