Thousands of Long Islanders have been tested for COVID-19 at drive-thru sites and in private medical offices, but some complain of long waits for results and confusion on how to find out if they tested positive.

Dawn Best of Wantagh and her husband got tested at the state-run Jones Beach State Park drive-thru site March 17 and were told someone would phone them with results — but they’re still waiting.

George Drapan, a 67-year-old three-time cancer survivor from Levittown, also has been waiting since March 17, the first day for the drive-thru.

“I have three children, a wife,” he said. “I’m nervous. I’m staying isolated. I’m staying in a separate room,” using a separate bathroom and staying at least six feet from them.

State Department of Health spokeswoman Jill Montag said in an email that those who go through the state-run drive-thru sites — the other location on Long Island is at Stony Brook University — can receive results by phone, fax or via the website for New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories, which is testing the respiratory samples collected at the drive-thrus.

But a Massapequa registered nurse who got tested said no one with the state or at Jones Beach told her about the BioReference site, and she found out on Facebook.

More than 103,000 people have been tested statewide as of Wednesday, which, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, represents about 28% of all testing nationwide.

“We have dedicated staff working around the clock to expedite testing and delivery of results,” said Montag, who declined to say how long it takes to obtain results.

About 3,500 people have been tested at Stony Brook since the drive-thru opened there March 18, Dr. Josh Miller, medical director of diabetes care at Stony Brook Medicine, said in a Stony Brook Facebook Live COVID-19 event Wednesday. Miller oversees the site. There were more than 3,600 done at Jones Beach through Tuesday, Montag said.

Private doctor offices, urgent-care centers and labs say test results can take from one to several days for turnaround.

At New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, test results for critically ill people in its hospitals can come back within three hours, and the health system is aiming to install testing machines in all its hospitals in the coming days, said Richard Tesoriero, vice president for business and operational performance at Northwell Health Labs.

Northwell, which primarily runs tests for its own hospitals, nursing homes, urgent-care centers and doctors, now performs about 1,700 tests a day with three types of testing machines and has done 10,500 since it began with the slower manual testing March 8, he said.

Those with coronavirus symptoms should “self-quarantine” until they get results back, said Stefan Juretschko, senior director of infectious disease diagnostics at Northwell Health Labs.

At the state-run drive-thru sites — there are also locations in the Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester County and Rockland County — health care workers, first responders, those who were in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and others considered “highest risk” are given priority, Montag said.

Those who call for an appointment are asked questions about what symptoms they have to determine if they are eligible for testing and how highly they should be prioritized, a state official said.

Drapan, who said he was tested at Jones Beach at the recommendation of his doctor after he was concerned about a dry cough, had a good initial experience.

“It was very well organized,” he said. “I was very impressed with the way they were running it.”

But after more than a week of waiting for test results, Drapan fears the state has bungled the process.

“They told me I’d receive a response from them in two to three business days,” he said. “I’ve been trying to find out what number I could call to get results.”

Drapan said someone with the governor’s office told him to call the Nassau County Health Department for results, but a health department employee said the county has nothing to do with testing.

Best, who became concerned by a sore throat, runny nose and heaviness in her chest after attending a wake and funeral with about 70 others earlier this month, said when she was tested she asked how she would receive results and “they said we’ll call you, we’ll call you.”

After five days without a phone call, she found the number for the Nassau County coronavirus hotline on the web. The first time she called, she was told that “people that are positive are getting called three to five days after they get results” and that people who tested negative were not getting called.

The next day, she talked to someone else at the hotline, who told her to obtain results from BioReference. She said the company’s website wouldn’t accept the personal information she entered and she repeatedly got disconnected from the company’s phone line.

A BioReference spokeswoman said in an email that drive-thru results are available on its website or through the state health department.

Spokeswomen with the Nassau and Suffolk County health departments said the counties do not provide drive-thru test results. Suffolk health department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern said “we follow up with positive cases to discuss quarantine.”

There are several private drive-thru options on Long Island. Enzo Clinical Labs began drive-thru testing at its Farmingdale headquarters on Monday, with appointments via physicians that use the lab.

Lake Success-based ProHEALTH Care has been testing at sites in Jericho and Little Neck, Queens, since March 18 and Wednesday announced it has opened a Lake Success drive-thru. Those sites are only open to ProHEALTH primary care patients and are also by appointment. About 700 people have been tested at the drive-thrus as of Monday, a company spokeswoman said.

ProHEALTH also does testing at its 30 urgent care centers. But it limits COVID-19 testing to “only those with fever and respiratory symptoms in whom a test result would change how our doctors treat the patient,” Dr. Lawrence Shulman, chief medical officer for the company, said in an email.

Non-drive-thru testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients is only at the urgent care centers, and not in physician offices, to limit exposure to employees and other patients, he said. The temperature is taken of all people entering the urgent care centers, with those with a fever asked to wait in their cars until called, he said.

In the six Nassau clinics of the nonprofit Long Island FQHC Inc., which serves many low-income people, those with possible COVID-19 symptoms are first tested for the flu and strep throat, to rule those out, before they’re tested for coronavirus, president and CEO David Nemiroff said.

Dr. Robert Levy, owner and practitioner of AFC Urgent Care Farmingdale, which has three locations on Long Island, said his patients also are first tested for the flu.

The center’s lab vendor, Quest Diagnostics, only supplies the three centers with 30 coronavirus test kits a day, which is why “we can’t test asymptomatic patients, nor those with mild symptoms.” If he runs out of supplies, he writes a prescription for a mobile testing site.

“That’s something I’ve never had to do in my career …,” he said. “So we’re basing decisions on resource limitations that in the past have simply never existed in our health system. Overall, I’d say that’s concerning.”

Testing is free for most people, under a new federal law that requires most private health insurance plans to offer testing for the virus — and related visits associated with the diagnosis of COVID-19 — at no cost, although some types of private coverage sold to individuals are not covered, according to an analysis of the law by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that focus on health policy.

The law also allocates $1 billion for insurers to reimburse providers for the cost to test and diagnose people without insurance and those with insurance not covered by the measure. In addition, some states — including New York — provide free testing to those on Medicaid.

Although doctor visits for a COVID-19 tests are covered under the new law, some doctors and clinics — and Long Island FQHC — said they were unaware of the provision.

With David Reich-Hale