A bipartisan group of state senators with oceanfronts in their districts called Thursday for a plan to ensure the safe reopening of beaches in New York.

Nine senators, including five on Long Island, wrote to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to urge the formation of a task force to plan how to reopen beaches safely to manage an expected “sudden influx of activity after months of isolation.”

They said the "beach-going experience" might have to be "reimagined" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Many beaches are open now to walkers only, but legislators said the state needs to how it wants to deal with admissions, parking, concessions, lifeguards and other issues as the weather warms and more residents flock to the shore.

“Now it is finally possible to consider returning to our state’s beautiful beaches. Droves of ocean-goers streaming to our shores in search of relief and relaxation following months of isolation will require unprecedented levels of planning and cooperation in light of our newfound health challenges,” the senators wrote to Cuomo.

The coalition included Sens. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), John Brooks (D-Seaford), Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) and Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood).

Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island), who also represents parts of Brooklyn, added: “We need a plan — this summer New Yorkers will once again flock to our beaches from Coney Island to Montauk. We need a comprehensive plan that will address public safety as well as the economic concerns of seasonal businesses.”

Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to comment.

Two weeks ago, the Democrat said beaches were a low priority for reopening amid the pandemic. The governor said he feared the crowds drawn to beaches, horse racing tracks and other “attractive nuisances” could fuel an infection resurgence. And he said he thought any beach reopening would have to be done in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut to prevent any one state from being overwhelmed by beach-starved residents.

But in a sign things might be shifting, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he planned to reopen beaches, in a limited way, for Memorial Day weekend. He suggested conditions similar to those used at public parks and golf courses, with limits on capacity.

The coalition of New York senators echoed similar ideas in the letter to Cuomo.

"The beach-going experience will need to be reimagined," they wrote. "We will need basic rules and policies to guide localities, and different jurisdictions that share beaches will need to start developing joint plans. In particular, we must consider how to reduce density at beaches to ensure that social distancing remains possible."