ALBANY -- Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Monday he expects an increase in the state income taxes to be approved as soon as this month to contend with billions of dollars in revenue losses from the economic shutdown prompted by the spread of COVID-19.

He wouldn’t say how much of a raise is being discussed.

Heastie said other taxes and measures to raise revenue could be approved when the legislative session begins Jan. 1. But he said the law appears to require more notice to New Yorkers before the State Legislature and governor increase the income tax and for it to be applied to wages earned in 2020.

"I think it would be safest to consider it before the change of the year," Heastie said.

Neither Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo nor Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins responded immediately for requests for comment.

"I believe we will have to raise taxes at the end of the day in any event," Cuomo said Wednesday. "I believe there will be tax increases … I believe there will be a lot of cuts."

"The question is how much," Cuomo said. "If we do not get federal funding … you could see the layoff of several thousand government workers. You could see dramatic tax increases that could hurt families and hurt the economy … (and) that’s the last thing we need now."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo has for months said the state will need to increase taxes, borrow and reduce funding if the federal government doesn’t provide billions of dollars in aid. But so far, the Trump administration and the U.S. Senate’s Republican majority have refused. President-elect Joseph Biden hasn’t committed to the massive aid that Cuomo seeks for states and local governments.

Cuomo said New York faces a $30 billion deficit for state government, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and state aid to local governments and schools over the next two years. The state operates on a $177 billion annual budget and the 2021-22 budget is due April 1.

Heastie’s comments were immediately criticized by the Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly, although under Albany’s rule the minority conferences have little power to stop legislative action by the Democratic majorities.

Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay called Heastie’s comments "discouraging."

"We've seen the crushing impacts of COVID and ensuing lockdowns since March," Barclay said. "If we're calling an emergency tax-hike session, where is the urgency for small-business relief, proposals to raise revenue without raising taxes, or finally reining in the governor's unchecked authority? There's a number of things we can do. Making sure the nation's highest tax burden gets a little bit higher shouldn't be one of them."

Senate Republicans also seized on the call for tax increases in a special session this month.

"New York is already one of the highest-taxed states in the nation. Raising taxes will only lead to more New Yorkers heading for the exits," said Candice Giove, spokeswoman for the Senate’s Republican conference.