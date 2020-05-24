Beaches, parks on LI fill up on cool Memorial Day weekend

Many Long Island state beaches and parks filled to capacity Sunday morning despite cool Memorial Day weekend weather as people flocked outdoors to escape from stay-at-home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By 11 a.m. Sunday, Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Planting Fields Arboretum, Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, Orient Beach State Park, Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Wildwood State Park and Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve were all closed to additional visitors, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

"While New York State Park grounds, forests and trails are currently open, New Yorkers are encouraged to stay home during this public health crisis," the website reads. "If you do plan on visiting, visit parks close to home, avoid crowded areas, and wear face coverings where you cannot maintain safe social distance."

Representatives of the state agency did not respond to questions about whether visitors at the parks and beaches Sunday were observing social distancing protocols.

The state has mandated a range of measures to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading at recreational facilities, including limiting their capacity to 50%.

Additionally, the state has banned group contact sports at beaches, kept beach concessions closed and is patrolling its waterfronts to ensure visitors keep a safe distance from one another.

"Anyone that does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave," the state agency wrote in a news release last week.