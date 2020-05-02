LIers flock to state parks, beaches amid warm weather

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Sun-filled Long Island state parks and beaches beckoned to the quarantined crowds on Saturday, prompting several to stop accepting visitors by mid-morning.

As of 10 a.m., the state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation web site said the following sites had reached capacity: Shadmoor State Park, Amsterdam Beach State Park and Camp Hero in Montauk; Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown; Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale; Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay; and Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River.

By noon, Field 6 at Jones Beach State Park, Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park and Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Huntington had also been closed, the state said.

A parks official said Friday that extra park police have been assigned and are coordinating with State Police to provide additional law enforcement coverage at Montauk-area state parks.

While state parkgrounds are open during the coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers are encouraged to stay home, according to a post on the state parks website. Anyone who does visit a state park is advised to "visit parks close to home, avoid crowded areas, and wear face coverings where you cannot maintain safe social distance."

In Long Beach, meanwhile, city officials said the beach was busy, but small groups of families were gathering and practicing social distancing.

The city’s 2.2-mile boardwalk has been closed since March, but the city opened two ramps on the end of the boardwalk at Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue to ease crowding at entrance points. The beach is also accessible on the city’s West End, but lifeguards are not on duty.

The city is constructing bathrooms at both ends of the boardwalk. There is no estimate on when the boardwalk may reopen or when the city could begin selling beach passes for the summer.