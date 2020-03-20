Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The state Education Department has suspended all state assessments for grades 3 to 8 for the remainder of the school year due to the unprecedented school closures caused by the coronavirus, officials said.

A news release issued Friday by Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said all elementary and intermediate state assessments have been suspended.

“It is most important that during the time of closure, schools are able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs, as they have been doing, and not be concerned about State assessments. NYSED has applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements,” read the notice.

This suspension for the remainder of the school year applies to the following New York State testing programs:

Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Test;

Grades 3-8 Mathematics Test;

Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test;

Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test;

English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12; and

New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school.

