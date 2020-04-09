Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

ALBANY — The Cuomo administration is deferring pay raises scheduled for April for thousands of state employees, unions say, in a move fiscal hawks had been urging for weeks to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office wasn't immediately saying how many agencies and employees will be impacted or how much money is at stake. But two major unions say they were informed of the pay deferral late Wednesday and said they were told it will impact other unions as well. They were told the deferral will be at least 90 days, though there is no guaranteed end date.

They were expecting a 2% raise for many of their members by the end of the month. The largest public-employee union, the Civil Service Employees Association, criticized the decision.

“It’s inexcusable to require our workers to literally face death to ensure the state keeps running and then turn around and deny those very workers their much-deserved raise in this time of crisis,” said CSEA President Mary Sullivan.

The union representing more than 20,000 state prison guards and corrections officers in state mental health facilities and other agencies said it "won't stand for it."

“Today’s news is yet another slap in the face to the brave men and women in law enforcement and those on the front lines of keeping order in our state’s prison system and our mental health facilities. Our members are working day and night and are subject to some of the most dangerous conditions in the state," said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

"Simply put, we will not stand for this," Powers added. "First, the state denies our members personal protective equipment and now this."

A source said the deferral wouldn't impact the Public Employees Federation, the state's second-largest public sector union.

After the unions made public the pay deferral, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office confirmed the decision. It attributed the decision to a massive drop in state revenue and what it has called insufficient help from the Trump administration.

Freeman Klopott, spokesman for Cuomo's Budget Division, said in an email: "The state is facing the unfortunate reality of $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 driven economic downturn, and has received no help from the federal government to offset this loss even as Washington enacted a $2 trillion bailout. Given this uncertainty, we are delaying pay raises for state workers scheduled to go into effect this month by 90 days, at which point we will reassess the status of state finances and whether they can be implemented.”

The deferral could save the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center think thank in Albany, had been among those urging Cuomo to delay pay raises while the state grapples with a huge budget deficit caused by the pandemic. Cutbacks now could save bigger reductions later, he said in a blog post.

"By flattening the curve of rising payroll costs, a wage freeze also would minimize the amounts of staff cuts and layoffs that will surely be necessary to balance the state budget during the coming fiscal crisis," McMahon wrote Thursday,