WASHINGTON — New York State said Thursday that it needs at least an additional $60 billion in direct federal funding along with millions of dollars more from Medicaid and FEMA formula changes in the next coronavirus aid package being crafted in Congress.

The state justifies its request by saying it expects a $13.3 billion revenue loss this year and $61 billion over the next four years, which without federal assistance would result in $10.1 billion in spending cuts limit access to hospitals, schools and emergency and other services.

“To ensure New Yorkers continue to have full access to essential services and the strong economic foundation they support, we have joined 49 other states and the territories in requesting $500 billion in unrestricted funding,” said Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the New York Bureau of the Budget. Up to $60 billion of the funds would be for New York state, he said.

Joining the Cuomo administration in asking for billions of dollars more federal money because of the pandemic and economic shutdown are New York hospitals and doctors, businesses groups and local governments.

Most of those New York requests have bipartisan support from the state’s delegation, despite resistance by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has called for a pause on federal spending after Congress enacted four aid measures worth nearly $3 trillion.

New York individuals and couples, unemployed workers, businesses and public agencies already have been awarded at least $64 billion from those emergency measures, an amount that grows each week as the Trump administration releases funding, a Newsday review found.

Yet every sector in the state insists they need much more to ease the crushing economic blow from the cost of treating the sick, shutting businesses and conducting testing and other measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Here is a review of New York requests.

New York state

New York is making its request for $60 billion in direct federal funding, with restrictions against use of the funds for revenue shortfalls lifted, through the National Governors Association, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo is vice chairman, Klopott said.

The state and association also seek to nearly double the 6.2% reimbursement rate for Medicaid to 12% through the Federal Medical Assistance Percentages, to help address the needs of those wo lost jobs and employer-sponsored health insurance because of COVID-19.

That request would make the boost in the rate retroactive to Jan. 1 and extend it to Sept. 30, 2021, regardless of unemployment rates or whether the emergency — and after Sept. 30, 2021, the rate shouldn’t be reduced until the national unemployment drops to 5%.

New York’s financial plan released two weeks ago said the state currently gets $1.45 billion from the Medicaid FMAP at the 6.2% rate through Sept. 30 of this year under the second coronavirus aid package passed by Congress.

In addition, New York and the association are asking the federal government to pay the states’ 25% spending match required to receive FEMA funding.

“The president indicated in a meeting with Governor Cuomo in April that he would work with FEMA to implement a 100% federal cost share,” the state budget office said.

FEMA has obligated $1.36 billion to New York but the final figure is still pending, according to state documents.

Klopott said federal aid to states now will pay off later. “New York, California, Illinois and Michigan represent about one-third of U.S. economic output, and supporting our states will be critical to our ability to lead the national economic recovery,” he said in a statement. “State spending cuts will not only harm New Yorkers who rely on these supports, but also weaken our ability to lead the national economic recovery.”

Long Island

A special $40 billion fund for “hot spot” states based on the percentage of national infection cases ranks as a top priority for the Long Island delegation to the U.S. House. Based on the CDC’s tally, that would bring about $10.6 billion to New York State.

Another top request is funding for the smaller towns, municipalities and villages that fell below the 500,000 population threshold for funding from the $150 billion in state and local government aid in the CARES Act enacted at the end of March.

The rules for state and local government funding should allow officials to use the funds for revenue losses. Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, president of the New York Conference of Mayors, said his village has seen a $3.2 million drop in revenues from March to early June.

And the delegation is calling for the next bill to include a repeal or easing of the $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes.

New York City

New York City is seeking $7.4 billion to help it with the cost to its economy of fighting the pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly mentioned that figure as the financial toll on the city, which is the U.S. epicenter of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The funding would cover hazard pay, its health care infrastructure, relief for building owners and tenants, increased small business protections, increased social services benefits and increased food stamps under the supplemental nutrition assistance program.

Hospitals and doctors

New York hospitals need additional direct federal funding, targeted to “hot spots” such as New York state, to meet the high cost of treating patients with COVID-19 amid huge revenue losses, the Healthcare Association of New York State said.

A top priority is to bolster New York State’s finances so that it does not have to cut state Medicaid funding by as much as 20% to 30%.

The letter did not mention a dollar amount that hospitals need but included requests in changes to formulas that the federal government uses to distribute funding for health care that could be worth billions of dollars, including changes to Medicare and Medicaid payment systems.

Meanwhile, doctors with private practices need greater access to small business loans and medical school loan debts should be forgiven for young physicians and residents, said the Medical Society of the State of New York.

Business groups

More money needs to be added to the popular paycheck protection program and the economic injury disaster loan program, lawmakers said, especially for the smaller companies with few employees that have been shut out of the first two rounds of these programs.

Businesses also are calling for allowing a higher percentage of the forgivable loans to overhead costs such as rent and mortgages, which is now limited to 25% with the other 75% restricted to keeping employees on the payroll.

New York congressional lawmakers are calling for more paycheck protection program loans for local restaurants barred from opening for dining, with an extended loan repayment time period and a tax deduction for consumers who buy restaurant gift cards.