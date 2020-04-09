Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

WASHINGTON — The Senate deadlocked on an interim measure to add new money to the $2 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus package passed the end of March after Democrats and Republicans rejected each other’s proposals in a short session Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sought unanimous consent approval of an additional $250 billion for the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which already has committed nearly a third of the $350 billion already enacted.

“Just a few days after the program opened for business, $100 billion on all loans have already been committed. That is 30 percent of the total funding spoken for and just the first few days,” McConnell said. “It means this job saving program is attractive to small business. Employers can access it. But it also means we need more funding and we need it fast.”

But Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) objected, blocking the measure.

“This unanimous consent is basically a political stunt because it will not address the immediate need of small businesses in the legislation that we have passed,” Cardin said.

Cardin said flaws in the Paycheck Protection Program that are blocking many employers from enrolling and the lack of funds for other small business loan programs such as the economic injury disaster loans must also be fixed.

Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) then proposed an amendment to McConnell’s measure for an additional $250 billion for hospitals, nationwide testing for the virus, and to help struggling state and local governments.

“We have a bipartisan request from the National Governors Association to help states and local jurisdictions. We've been on the phone nonstop with our local officials. They are running out of equipment. We've got firefighters who need help, we have emergency responders who need help,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who leads that association, and Gov. [Andrew M.] Cuomo have worked very closely together.”

But McConnell objected.

The skirmish took place during a pro forma session of the Senate since Congress is on recess until April 20, meaning that an interim measure to add to the massive stimulus bill must be approved without objection or by voice vote.

The standoff pushes the next chance for the Senate to pass a quick injection of additional money to Monday, when it holds its next pro forma session.

But Democrats could offer their version of the interim package Friday when the House meets for its pro forma session, though it is expected to face objection by Republicans as well.

New York and other states, and smaller local governments, facing shrinking revenues and spiking expenses during the drastic health measures to combat spread of COVID-19 are watching the action closely.

Cuomo said in a letter Tuesday that “New York State is broke.” He said state funding for schools and other major items in the state budget approved last week is subject to the pandemic’s impact and whether Congress approves more federal money for states.