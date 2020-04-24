Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Doctors at Stony Brook University Hospital reported their first suspected COVID-19 case on Feb. 7, a month before Long Island’s first confirmed cases.

“It is clear that there probably was community spread earlier than we thought all over the world, ” said Dr. Adam J. Singer, vice chairman for research of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stony Brook’s Renaissance School of Medicine.

Singer reported the case in the New England Journal of Medicine.

On Tuesday, officials in Santa Clara, Calif., reported that their first deaths from the virus occurred on Feb. 6, shifting the timeline of the virus’ silent spread through the population.

Other cities are investigating what they believe were earlier outbreaks, at a time when the virus was viewed as a remote threat.

“The presence of the virus was there long before cases were identified and spread,” Singer said.

The first confirmed case on Long Island was dated March 5 and involved a 42-year-old Uniondale man. The first confirmed case in Suffolk County was dated March 8.

The unidentified Stony Brook patient, reported on Feb. 7, had respiratory symptoms and had traveled to China, an original epicenter of the disease.

Although Singer said he could not comment specifically on the patient, he said patients were told to go home and isolate themselves in the early days of the pandemic.

“This whole issue of COVID-19 is a moving target,” he said. “It is constantly evolving.”

At the time, he said, health authorities were not testing for the coronavirus and Centers for Disease Control guidelines called for hospitals to report such cases to the local health department.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services and Commissioner Gregson Pigott did not respond to requests for comment.

Singer said it was not surprising that there was a suspected case of COVID-19 at Stony Brook earlier than first believed because flu-like symptoms are not unusual.

“I think that with all new emerging infections it takes time to figure out what is going on,” Singer said. “Unlike Ebola which is extremely deadly and hard to miss, with COVID many patients have only mild disease or are even asymptomatic, making it very difficult to identify until the numbers are very high and you begin to see severe cases.”

As of April 22, there were 30,606 confirmed cases in Suffolk and 32,765 confirmed cases in Nassau, among the highest numbers in the state. Only Queens, Bronx and King counties had more cases.

The fact that Stony Brook physicians reported a suspected COVID-19 case as early as Feb. 7 is not significant in terms of the medical treatment given to patients today, Singer said.

“I don’t think it makes any difference as to how we should act now and how we should move forward,” he said.