Some health workers show signs of stress disorder, experts say

Sustained and stressful work during the coronavirus pandemic is taking a stiff but so far manageable psychological toll on Long Island’s health care workers, said hospital officials charged with maintaining morale and readiness.

To keep a vital workforce performing at a high level, many hospital officials said they were focused more on providing coping strategies than long-term therapy. Stony Brook University Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Northwell Health officials said they had created or expanded employee assistance programs to link workers by phone or internet to therapists, chaplains and social workers.

Stony Brook established a helpline specifically for COVID-19 response and has opened it to all health care workers, not just those from the hospital. About 200 healthcare workers have used the hospital's telecounseling, said Dr. Adam Gonzalez, a psychiatrist in charge of the service. Thousands have visited respite centers set up outside Northwell facilities.

Anxiety is common, the officials said, as health care workers accustomed to routines learned in medical school and hammered in over years of a career have been forced to adapt to a lethal virus whose workings are not fully understood.

A March study of health care workers working with COVID-19 patients in China found high rates of symptoms of “depression, anxiety, insomnia and distress."

While few of Long Island's health care workers will develop post-traumatic stress disorder, some are showing symptoms of a precursor, subacute stress disorder: “sleeplessness, your heart is racing, fingers are tingling, your head is pounding,” said Janet Kahn-Scolaro, a psychotherapist who is Mount Sinai South Nassau's administrative director. Another common reaction, based on her daily work and about 100 calls to her hospital’s staff hotline over the past week: “Sadness. A lot of sadness.”

Curtis Reisinger, a psychologist who heads Northwell’s employee assistance program, said he and his colleagues were providing "psychological first aid” similar to what the Red Cross, FEMA and the American Psychological Association advise for catastrophic circumstances. The aim is to “enforce and support natural resilience and natural strengths,” less so talk about emotions and relive the sometimes disturbing sights and sounds of a hospital at work.

Some workers, pulling long shifts in an adrenalized state that Gonzalez called “hyper-vigilance,” have trouble transitioning to home life. Some have witnessed or participated in extraordinarily disturbing events in the course of providing care. Some have seen more patients die in weeks than they have over careers, said Joe Calderone, a spokesman for Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Gonzalez, who researches the intersection of mental and physiological health, described a pervasive communications effort to instill good habits. Posters dot the hospital, reminding workers to relax, eat, sleep and talk. Daily emails assure staffers that personal protective equipment, worn properly, will do its job.

Occupational, physical and recreational therapists make daily rounds of the hospital to guide activities like stretching or controlled breathing in sessions lasting just 30 seconds to three minutes. “The hope is that some of the work we’re putting into practice now, in terms of helping people cope with stress, will help offset the development of more severe problems post-disaster,” he said.

Clergy make their own rounds. Northwell chaplain Hillel Fox, a rabbi who used to counsel primarily patients and their families, said on some days his team now counsels as many as 75 workers.

Many of the health care workers he counsels have seen people die before but find themselves now in a difficult, unfamiliar position because of the sheer numbers of the sick, the danger of contagion and the added roles many have taken on consoling and grieving with patients and family who are in most cases not allowed to visit.

“We are talking about being physically, emotionally and spiritually drained,” he said. The counsel he gives his co-workers is short: “ ‘I care about you’ is the message,” he said. “Don’t let fear dispel hope and faith.”

Some of the most popular resources are the respite spaces set up in tents outside Northwell facilities or the converted child psychiatric unit at Stony Brook.

Currently without patients, it has drawn more than 3,655 visits from health care workers in the past three weeks. Denise Garcia and Nanci Zichittella, recent visitors, described a spa-like scene: snacks and bottled water, comfortable chairs, showers, aromatherapy and what sounded like James Taylor coming over speakers. The setup has a whiff of the New Age, but there is “rich literature” from researchers on the efficacy of music and aromas for stress management, Gonzalez said.

Zichittella, a nurse supervisor who works the hospital’s overnight shift, put a few drops of jasmine scent on a gauze pad and kept it in her lab coat. “You don’t get a lot of nice smells when you work in a hospital,” she said. The frenzied pace of work a few weeks ago has slowed, she said, but “the emotional toll this is taking on nurses is the part that worries me. You can only do this for so long.”

Denise Garcia, a nurse practitioner on Stony Brook's rapid response team, spends most of her 12-hour shifts on the move, without set break times. On one recent shift, she spotted a co-worker in intensive care; on another, her team intubated 15 patients. “You feel their fear,” she said.

But living with it is “part of being a health care worker,” she said, adding that she was neither traumatized nor exhausted.

Simply stepping off the unit and sitting with a bottle of water for a few minutes in the respite room is like a “reset,” she said. “It brings you back to, ‘OK, we can do this.' ”