Long Island has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students for any region in the state this school year, according to data released by the state's COVID-19 Report Card system.

School-reported data shows a total 34,620 students in the Nassau-Suffolk region with positive test results since Sept. 13, including 31,679 students enrolled in traditional public schools. A total of 10,907 teachers and other staff also had positive test results, with 9,995 of those in traditional public schools.

A total of 42,119 lab-verified cases were found among residents 5 to 17 years old on Long Island since, the data showed, as might be expected given the large size of the Island's enrollment.