NewsHealthCoronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Long Island school districts, according to NY's Report Card system

Students arrive at Stewart Elementary School in Garden City on Sept. 8, 2020.

Students arrive at Stewart Elementary School in Garden City on Sept. 8, 2020. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Long Island has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students for any region in the state this school year, according to data released by the state's COVID-19 Report Card system.

School-reported data shows a total 34,620 students in the Nassau-Suffolk region with positive test results since Sept. 13, including 31,679 students enrolled in traditional public schools. A total of 10,907 teachers and other staff also had positive test results, with 9,995 of those in traditional public schools.

A total of 42,119 lab-verified cases were found among residents 5 to 17 years old on Long Island since, the data showed, as might be expected given the large size of the Island's enrollment.

By Newsday Staff

