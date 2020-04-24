Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

A veteran Suffolk County auxiliary police captain who died after contracting the coronavirus was honored Friday with a final salute from about 100 of his fellow officers and a department helicopter flyover as his hearse traveled through his Deer Park hometown to his final resting place.

Suffolk Auxiliary Police Capt. Anthony DeNoyior, who had been a volunteer with the department’s auxiliary police since September 2002 and served in the First Precinct in West Babylon, died April 19.

Suffolk police escorted the funeral procession as it stopped briefly at Geiger Lake Memorial Park in Deer Park. Wearing face masks and standing feet apart, a contingent of Suffolk police officers, as well as members of the auxiliary force, Deer Park firefighters and officials including Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and County Executive Steve Bellone, bid farewell to DeNoyior.

“We were able to render a salute to him and to his family and to his loved ones for his service to our county,” said Bellone, reflecting on the day afterward. “It was a moving tribute.”

The Deer Park Fire Department erected an American flag on one of its ladder trucks, while a bagpiper from the department’s Emerald Society played "Amazing Grace." A department helicopter flew overhead.

DeNoyior, 55, who worked as a senior production operations manager for Broadridge Financial Solutions overseeing the production of financial documents, was remembered by his colleagues as dedicated to serving his community while having a good time even during trying assignments.

“I’m told he made every detail fun no matter how mundane because of his great sense of humor and his upbeat personality,” said Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, who also attended DeNoyior’s send-off. “The auxiliary police are really an integral part of our police department. In my mind, the auxiliary police are a really special breed. They volunteer their time to help support our department. They work alongside our officers under all conditions, including adverse weather and serious emergencies. I didn’t know Anthony personally, but it’s clear he was a wonderful person, a great husband.”

DeNoyior is survived by his wife, Stacy, and two sons, Joseph, 22, and Nicholas, 17. Interment was at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale.