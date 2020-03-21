TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cops require reports on nonemergencies be made online, over phone

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Beginning Monday, Suffolk County police are mandating specific nonemergency incidents be reported only online or over the phone to protect officers and residents from COVID-19.

The mandate comes as police officers on Long Island have tested positive for the virus.

A Suffolk County police highway unit officer has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a Nassau County officer and a state trooper from Long Island, officials have said.

Suffolk police, in a statement, Saturday said incidents reported online should not be things such as emergencies, school related or threats of physical violence.

Minor traffic accidents, lost property, criminal mischief and identify theft are among some of the types of crimes that can be filed online, Suffolk police said. To file a report, visit suffolkpd.org/OnlineReporting.aspx 

Nassau County implemented a similar mandate this past Monday in which residents can file comments or complaints and Freedom of Information Law requests. To report something online, visit www.pdcn.org/35/e-SERVICES

