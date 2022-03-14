Suffolk to distribute about 3,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced plans Monday to distribute about 3,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents on March 21.

Bellone said the distribution will take place next Monday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, at 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge.

"As we continue to navigate our new normal, with progress being made every day, it is still important to ensure that our residents, including our most vulnerable populations, have access to all of the tools necessary to fight this virus and keep themselves safe," Bellone said in a news release. "Testing plays a vital role in keeping this virus under control and will be absolutely critical as we begin to live with this virus as part of our everyday lives."

Suffolk County’s daily positivity rate has remained under 2% during the last two weeks and total hospitalized cases have seen a decrease within the last few weeks.

Bellone plans on working with partners to distribute hundreds of thousands of additional tests, masks and hand sanitizer within the next several months, according to the release.