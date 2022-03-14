TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Suffolk to distribute about 3,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

Some of the at-home COVID-19 tests on the

Some of the at-home COVID-19 tests on the market. Suffolk County will be distributing tests to residents on March 21. Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced plans Monday to distribute about 3,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents on March 21.

Bellone said the distribution will take place next Monday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, at 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge.

"As we continue to navigate our new normal, with progress being made every day, it is still important to ensure that our residents, including our most vulnerable populations, have access to all of the tools necessary to fight this virus and keep themselves safe," Bellone said in a news release. "Testing plays a vital role in keeping this virus under control and will be absolutely critical as we begin to live with this virus as part of our everyday lives."

Suffolk County’s daily positivity rate has remained under 2% during the last two weeks and total hospitalized cases have seen a decrease within the last few weeks.

Bellone plans on working with partners to distribute hundreds of thousands of additional tests, masks and hand sanitizer within the next several months, according to the release.

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com

Darwin Yanes, a Newsday reporter since 2021, covers the Town of North Hempstead.

Health

Registered Nurse Bobchak Rylee checking on a patient
On the front lines of omicron: It 'hit us like a tidal wave.'
The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
What you need to know now about omicron
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?