A lawsuit filed by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County to free approximately 120 inmates over concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus was unsuccessful, the county's sheriff, Errol D. Toulon Jr., said Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," Toulon said there was only one inmate in the Suffolk County jail system who has had the virus, a fact "which really helped the judge in his ruling."

Toulon said that inmate was hospitalized for a couple of days and is now back in jail. Inmates who had been near him have been quarantined.

Jails and prisons around the country — with close quarters, marginal populations and other high risk factors — have become vectors of coronavirus transmission. Some jurisdictions have freed inmates to forestall the virus's spread.

But Toulon said Wednesday that inmates in Suffolk shouldn't be freed.

"They have committed crimes. They are awaiting trial," he said. "They're still innocent until proven guilty, but I think that we're doing a good enough job that they should stay where they're at."

And, he said, "If you put them out into the street, especially with the pandemic issues that we're currently facing, they will then have an opportunity to contract the virus."

The head count of the Suffolk County jails — one is in Riverhead and the other is in Yaphank — is about 530, of whom about 360 have not been convicted or sentenced, according to Toulon's spokeswoman, Kristin MacKay.

The inmate with coronavirus is at the Riverhead jail. The judge who issued the ruling is Mark D. Cohen, MacKay said.

MacKay said Suffolk freed about 15 parolees about a week and a half ago.

Defense lawyers have been successful in suing to free inmates in other jails, including in New York City. The Legal Aid Society of New York City has said the jails have one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection citywide.

On Monday, the organization announced that it had secured the release of 51 inmates being held on noncriminal, technical parole violations at Rikers Island who were at high risk for contracting the virus.

A voicemail box at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County was full Wednesday morning and could not accept messages.