Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday she would sign legislation to limit access to Nickerson Beach to county residents for as long as New York City keeps its beaches closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Curran announced she would sign the Republican-sponsored bill as the Hempstead Town Board said it would enforce a residency requirement at town beaches as a temporary public health precaution during the pandemic.

In response to an announcement Monday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that city beaches would remain closed, Nassau’s Republican majority filed a bill to limit access to Nickerson. According to the GOP bill, de Blasio’s move “threatens to overwhelm the safe operational capacity of Nickerson Beach.”

Curran, a Democrat, said Tuesday she supported the Republican measure, which is scheduled for an emergency vote in the county Legislature 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"There is no summer on Long Island without the beach, and now more than ever our shores will serve as much-needed relief for residents looking to beat the heat,” Curran said.

She continued, “my number one priority will always be the health and safety of our residents. In order to ensure Nassau residents can enjoy our only County-operated beach, I will sign legislation designating Nickerson Beach for Nassau residents’ use only."

The Hempstead Town Board, in an emergency vote Tuesday, restricted access to town beaches including Point Lookout, Malibu, Lido and Lido West to Nassau County residents.

"It is imperative to preserve and encourage the practice of proper social distancing by the public in their use of Town of Hempstead Beaches in a manner that is more restrictive than during normal times,” the town bill said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.