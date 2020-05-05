TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk residents can now apply curbside for pistol licenses

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Annie might’ve gotten her gun, but Long Islanders living on the East End haven’t been able to apply for a pistol license since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown protocols were put in place earlier this year.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for the investigation, issuance and maintenance of all pistol and firearms licensing for residents in East Hampton, Riverhead, Shelter Island, Southampton and Southold, announced Tuesday that it is now providing curbside processing of firearms applications at the Pistol License Bureau in Riverhead. The process allows for the filing of an application without having to enter the facility.

Processing of firearms licenses had been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

In order to file an application, residents must: come to the bureau in Riverhead, park as directed by the Deputy Sheriff in the security booth, remain in their vehicles, call the Pistol License Bureau at 631-852-2233 and inform investigators they are on site, wait for an investigator to respond to the applicant curbside, wear an appropriate face covering to protect both themselves and the investigator from exposure, and wait until all paperwork can be properly processed and returned to the applicant. Curbside license processing will be unavailable in inclement weather.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that applicants do not come to the bureau if they are feeling unwell or have a suppressed immune system.

Application packets can be obtained on the Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.suffolkcountysheriffsoffice.com/copy-of-pistol-licensing.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and a New York State resident, have no prior felony or serious offense convictions and have a legally recognized reason for wanting to possess a firearm.

The bureau is located at 100 Center Drive South in Riverhead.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

