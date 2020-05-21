FAQ: Enjoying summertime outdoors, amid the pandemic

Is it safe to swim or surf in the ocean during the outbreak? Or cool off in ponds and rivers?

Those activities should be fine — provided everyone stays at least 6 feet away from each other, scientists say.

Yet sharing is forbidden. Mark Sobsey, professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the University of North Carolina, said beachgoers “must not share items like drinks, food, suntan lotions or sprays, or towels.”

And consider the lifeguards. Even a simple rescue may put them at risk of being infected with the virus, experts said.

As Sobsey pointed out, lifeguards face the same peril as any other first responders if called on to resuscitate someone. “They should wear as much protective equipment as is possible to manage in their responses,” he said by email.