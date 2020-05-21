TODAY'S PAPER
FAQ: Enjoying summertime outdoors, amid the pandemic

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Summer is fast approaching, along with all the outdoors offers — and that prompts a range of questions about the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Is it safe to swim or surf in the ocean during the outbreak? Or cool off in ponds and rivers? 

Will people have to wear masks while in the water at Long Island beaches?

Should people social-distance while in the water?

Am I at risk if I walk barefoot at the beach?

Should children share beach toys like pails and shovels?

Is it safe to swim in pools during the outbreak? 

Does chlorine kill the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes transmit the coronavirus?

