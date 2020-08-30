New York State will close SUNY Oneonta for two weeks following reports of large parties and discovery of an on-campus outbreak that resulted in about 105 positive coronavirus tests, the university system's chancellor said Sunday.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the closure and latest campus tally in a Sunday morning conference call with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and reporters. That figure represents about 3% of the total student and faculty population currently on the upstate campus.

Malatras said last week that officials were responding to "reports of several large parties of our students" at Oneonta.

Initially, "because of those larger gatherings, there were several students who were symptomatic for covid and upon testing, we found that 20 were positive for the covid virus."

A team from SUNY Upstate Medical University on Friday began testing roughly 3,000 Oneonta students.

Five students were suspended for holding parties against the college's policy, and three campus organizations were suspended, Malatras said.

The chancellor noted that 43 students were suspended at SUNY Plattsburgh. According to news reports, the suspensions were announced Wednesday after a party on Lake Champlain in which students gathered at the closed Sailor’s Beach park while failing to socially distance and wear face coverings.

"We are going to be closing the SUNY Oneonta campus for two weeks for instruction, and we will assess the situation working with the state ands local health departments after two weeks," he said.

Also, the state has deployed case investigators and contact tracers to help with the outbreak, and the state is deploying a team to the Oneonta community to set up three rapid results testing facilities.

"We're taking this action because we think it's necessary in order to show folks that this can spread quickly, and we have to address it quickly," Malatras said. "We understand students are coming back, we understand people want to party, but individual responsibility plays into the collective good. So your individual actions have enormous consequences on everyone else in your college community."

"We're going to be tough on those students not because we want to ruin their fun, but this is a different time," he said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday on the conference call with reporters: "I understand college life … students like to party … If you don't enforce the precautions, then the virus spreads and then you have to take more dramatic action, which is more disruptive and generates a more negative energy."

Cuomo also issued a message to private colleges.

"I think if you are slow to enforce the rules," the governor said, "then the virus will spread, and then you will have to take more dramatic action."