WASHINGTON — Long Island Rep. Thomas Suozzi voted by proxy on a series of measures Thursday, a day after the House Democratic leadership put the procedure into effect despite Republicans’ objections and their lawsuit claiming it’s not constitutional.

Suozzi, a Glen Cove Democrat, cast votes in person in Washington Wednesday and said he planned to stay Thursday to vote on a reauthorization of the federal surveillance law. But after President Donald Trump said he would veto the bill, House leaders withdrew it from a final vote.

After authorizing Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) late Wednesday to vote aye for him on a bill to fix and extend the small business paycheck protection program and other noncontroversial measures expected to easily pass, Suozzi headed home midday Thursday.

“When I learned that the calendar today would only be suspension votes, I wanted to get home for some family obligations,” Suozzi said in a phone interview. “So instead of just missing the votes, which I could do that too, I decided I would just file a proxy vote.”

Suozzi said he supports the use of proxy votes in extraordinary situations such as the coronavirus pandemic but not during normal times.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) wore a face covering as she stood on the House floor to cast proxy votes for two absent congressmen, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, 69 Democrats cast votes by proxy Wednesday for a resolution calling for sanctions against Chinese officials for its harsh treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority, which passed in a lopsided 413-1 tally. On Thursday, 71 Democrats said they would vote by proxy.

New York Democrats voting by proxy included Nita Lowey of Rye, Carolyn Maloney of Manhattan, Paul Tonko of Amsterdam and Jose Serrano of the Bronx.

Meanwhile, Rice, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) and Rep. Max Rose (D-Staten Island) cast proxy votes for other members.

One member of the House can cast proxy votes for up to 10 other members under the new rules that went into effect for a 45-day period to limit health risks during the new coronavirus pandemic.

No Republican voted by proxy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.), who filed the lawsuit seeking against proxy voting, urged his members to show up to vote or to file a statement with the House clerk saying how they would have voted. But he told them not to use a proxy to cast a vote.

“It’s playing a baseball game under protest. At the end of the game, we’ll figure out who’s right,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), along with Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) cast votes in person, tweeted Wednesday that he opposes the new voting process.

“For the 1st time ever, the House of Reps voted today by proxy. Dozens of Members gave their votes away to others who then cast multiple votes. What happened to ‘one person, one vote?” he tweeted. “This is absurd & unconstitutional.”