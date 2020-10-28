Suffolk fines Cutchogue country club $17G in 'superspreader' event

Nearly a third of the 91 guests attending an Oct. 17 wedding at the North Fork Country Club, which had nearly double the capacity allowed by state guidelines, have tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the county's largest "superspreader" events, officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Farmingville homeowner who hosted a party last weekend attended by nearly 300 high school and underage college students who allegedly were drinking while not wearing masks or social distancing, will be fined $2,500, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference in Yaphank. There have not been any positive cases yet linked to the Oct. 24 party.

The country club in Cutchogue, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, has been fined $15,000 for violating Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order, which limits gatherings to 50 people or less, and another $2,000 for violating Suffolk's sanitary code, Bellone said.

"This type of blatant disregard for the well-being of others is not only extremely disappointing, but it will not be tolerated," Bellone said. "If you violate the rules, you will be caught and held responsible."

A total of 30 people have tested positive since attending the Cutchogue wedding, including 22 adult guests, five children and three staffers, one of whom also works for East Quogue Elementary School, county officials said.

The students attend classes in the Three Village, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Hampton Bays, Northport-East Northport and Eastport-South Manor school districts. None of the schools with cases linked to the outbreak have been forced to close.

Meanwhile, 159 people, including guests, staff at the country club and other contacts, are quarantining as a result of the wedding, officials said.

In Farmingville, Suffolk Police received multiple 911 calls Saturday night about a house party on Somers Court attended by an estimated 200 to 300 people, predominantly minors, Bellone said.

The homeowner, Kim Catalanotto, 47, was given an appearance ticket for criminal nuisance and a violation of the social host law, which involves allowing minors to be served alcohol, officials said. The county plans to issue Catalanotto a $2,500 fine for violating Cuomo's executive order — becoming the first homeowner in the county to be hit with that distinction.

Efforts to reach Catalanotto on Wednesday were not successful.

A 62-year-old man who lives on the street was punched in the face by a man as the group dispersed, authorities said. The homeowner was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the investigation into the assault continues

Bellone said the county has come too far to allow superspreader events to halt its progress.

"We've been through too much," he said. "We've experienced too much pain, anxiety, harm — both personal to people's lives and economic harm. Families are still in crisis. Businesses are still struggling to survive. And yet through all that we've come incredibly far. And this kind of activity is what threatens to bring us back."

The Suffolk Department of Health Services, Bellone said, is monitoring an Oct. 17 adult birthday party at a Bellport home attended by 50 people, within the state's guidelines. A total of 26 guests — or 52% — have tested positive for the virus, while 132 individuals are now quarantining. The event, he said, involved limited social distancing and mask wearing.

County officials declined to identify the host of the party or the location of the event.

"These kind of superspreader events are a threat to our public health and to our continued economic recovery," Bellone said. " … While the Bellport party did not violate the gathering limits it's a perfect example of how quickly this virus can spread."