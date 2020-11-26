WASHINGTON — As coronavirus cases surge again nationwide, the U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday temporarily barred New York State from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the virus.

The court’s action won’t have any immediate impact because the two New York City groups that sued as a result of the restrictions, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and the Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America, are no longer subject to them. Following "microcluster" mitigation restrictions announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the groups sued to challenge attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated "red" and "orange" zones, where attendance is capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively. But the groups are now subject to less-restrictive rules because they’re now in areas designated "yellow" zones.

The justices split 5-4 to bar the state from enforcing the restrictions against the groups for now, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority. It was the conservative’s first publicly discernible vote as a justice. The court’s three liberal justices and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented.

The justices acted on an emergency basis while lawsuits challenging the restrictions continued. In an unsigned order, a majority of the court said the restrictions "single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment."

The move is a shift for the court. Earlier in this year, when Barrett’s liberal predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was on the court, the justices divided 5-4 to leave in place pandemic-related capacity restrictions affecting churches in California and Nevada.