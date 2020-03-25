TODAY'S PAPER
Accused terrorist from Commack seeks bail to escape coronavirus

A photo from the Facebook page of accused

A photo from the Facebook page of accused terrorist Elvis Redzepagic from 2017.  Credit: Facebook

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

An alleged terrorist from Commack, who officials said planned “to wage violent jihad,” wants to be released from the federal jail in Manhattan, saying he is at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus there and the institution’s lockdown has interfered with his right to a fair trial.

Elvis Redzepagic 28, contends he should be freed on bail, or at least be given a hearing to argue for bail, in a motion filed Tuesday in federal District Court in Central Islip.

Conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, or MCC, in downtown Manhattan, are guaranteed to spread the coronavirus through the 700-detainee facility, with employees going in and out from the outside, and guards not even “allowed to have hand sanitizers because it is alcohol based,” Redzepagic’s attorneys argue in the motion.

Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson Wednesday gave federal prosecutors until Thursday to file a response to Redzepagic’s motion.

Redzepagic could be especially vulnerable to the virus while at the jail because he was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis, which affects his lungs, his attorneys say.

Since March 13, all visits to federal prison facilities have been suspended for at least 30 days, depriving Redzepagic access to his attorneys to prepare for pre-trial hearings, the attorneys say in their motion.

Since Redzepagic was arrested in 2017 on charges of attempting to provide material support to terrorists by trying to join either ISIS or an Al-Qaida affiliate in Syria, judges have declined to release him on bail.

In 2017, an attorney for Redzepagic unsuccessfully sought to get him released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, with his parents offering as collateral their house worth $580,000.

Before he was arrested, Redzepagic told investigators that he was “prepared to strap a bomb on and sacrifice himself,” and separately told Suffolk police: “I’m going to leave this country and I’m going to come back with an Army—Islam is coming,” according to authorities.

Previously, attorneys for Redzepagic have said he suffers from drug use and mental illness, and that he “needs treatment and care, not imprisonment.”

Redzepagic’s attorneys did not immediately return requests for comment. John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, declined to comment.

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

