Governors urge White House to help procure testing supplies

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said the Trump Administration expected states could double the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per day, but governors on both sides of the aisle in hard-hit states warned that a ramp-up of testing is not possible without the federal government coordinating the distribution of scarce testing supplies.

Pence, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” and NBC’s “Meet the Press” said the administration expected testing could increase from 150,000 tests per day to 300,000, if governors were to “activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states.”

“We believe that working with the governors, as we’ll continue to partner with them, that we can activate labs across the country,” Pence told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Pence’s assertion came as other governors, including Maryland Republican Larry Hogan, Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, and Virginia Democrat Ralph Northam, argued that while their states may have the capacity to open labs and scale-up testing they are lacking swabs and reagent chemicals needed to run the tests.

“We could double or even triple the number of tests that we're executing daily if we had the swabs and reagents,” Whitmer told CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper. “And I know you talked to Governors Northam and Hogan before I came on, and they're saying the exact same thing.”

Whitmer called on the Trump Administration to “use the Defense Production Act to start making these swabs and reagents, so we can improve testing.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), made a similar call for Trump to use the Defense Production Act last week, noting that commercial labs have said they are in need of swabs and testing chemicals.

“It is very hard to bring this to scale, quickly, and we need the federal government to be part of this,” Cuomo said.

Public health experts have said testing remains a critical part of the federal government’s strategy to reopen the economy, noting that a lack of widespread testing could lead to further outbreaks once social distancing restrictions are relaxed.

President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled federal guidelines to reopen the economy, which puts the onus on state governors to implement their opening strategies. Trump’s 18-page plan relies heavily on testing, urging governors not to consider a rollback of social distancing requirements until they start to see a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period.

Asked about the calls for a more coordinated national testing effort, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, appearing on ABC’s “This Week” said the administration has “a team calling every single laboratory” in the United States that has the capacity to test for coronavirus and is encouraging them “to work with each state and local authority to ensure that they have everything that they need to turn on full capacity.”

“We're working on expanding testing strategy across the United States, but in deep partnership with governors and more importantly, in partnership with the lab directors who actually know precisely what the issues are that need to be solved,” Birx said.