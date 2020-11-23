'The need is up drastically' for Long Islanders seeking Thanksgiving meals

This Thanksgiving there's a concerted push among food banks and food pantries to corral enough of the birds and fixings to give Long Islanders the kind of meal they're used to even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food bank officials say they plan to provide tens of thousands of turkeys for holiday meals during a year when record numbers of Long Islanders have turned to their food distributions out of economic necessity brought on by the pandemic.

Both of the Island's large food banks, Island Harvest Food Bank and Long Island Cares — the Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank, have already distributed thousands of turkeys and canned goods and are planning to distribute more days ahead of Thanksgiving.

"This season has definitely been our most challenging season, I think, in the history of our organization," said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and chief executive of Island Harvest, which is hoping to distribute 14,000 turkeys. She said 8,000 have been given away and she expected another 4,000 to 5,000 would be given out Thanksgiving week.

"The need is up drastically," Dresner said. "It’s challenging to source the food and get it out into the community. She said her agency has seen an increase in requests for turkeys and other food items from many of the 400 nonprofits it serves.

Last Friday Dresner was on hand as cars and trucks lined up in the parking lot of Bethpage Federal Credit Union's headquarters in Bethpage for its 12th Annual Bethpage Turkey Drive to receive turkey and other food donations to benefit Island Harvest.

"Our message this year is to support your neighbors! Countless families continue to have struggles. Let's help them enjoy a holiday meal," said Linda Armyn, the credit union's senior vice president, in a statement.

Scott Maskin, co-founder and chief executive of SUNation, a solar company, dropped off about 25 turkeys, and did it dressed as a pilgrim. "It's giving back," Maskin said.

A PSEG Long Island utility truck delivered 265 turkeys donated by employees and more than 3,000 pounds of nonperishable food from numerous food drives at the utility's offices, donated by employees and customers, said George Coburn, manager of community outreach. "Everybody's looking to give back now."

Paule Pachter, chief executive officer of Long Island Cares, said the nearly 400 food pantries and soup kitchens his food bank regularly supplies haven't reported an increased need for turkeys and other holiday trimmings. "What we’re hearing from our pantries, our agencies, is everybody seems to have an abundance of food," Pachter said. He said the reason was the community had responded with "amazing food drives."

Pachter said, "They all get it. They know what’s going on out there. There's no stimulus money, no unemployment money, so they're responding in a very big way."

"We have requests for about 12,000 turkeys," Pachter added. "We’ve already sent out about 4,000 of them. We’ve gotten requests for 6,000 chickens. We sent out 20% of those … We’ve had agencies call us up and say, 'I need 300 turkeys,' then turn around and say 'I just need 200 because the community gave.' I’m confident that whatever people ask us for this year, we’ll meet the expectation."

Anthony Achong, director of administration and operations for the Long Island Council of Churches, said the council's food pantry in Freeport was getting 175 turkeys from Long Island Cares, as well as others from various churches and businesses. He said 175 people have signed up to receive turkeys, "and we expect that number to grow."

He said the pantry has served just over 54,000 people through the end of October and by year's end he expected the pantry will have served 65,000 people. "Last year, for the whole year, we served 30,649 people," Achong said.

Food bank officials said there has been a dramatic surge in Long Islanders seeking food assistance.

Pachter reported Long Island Cares had served 195,206 Long Islanders from the beginning of the pandemic in March through the end of October, a 43.1% increase over the same period last year. He said more than 128,000 of them came to the food bank for the first time. The food bank has distributed 14,405,167 pounds of food — about a 68% increase over last year.

Dresner said Island Harvest has seen an estimated 40% increase in those seeking food assistance. She said the food bank had helped more than 400,000 people since March. "Normally, we help about 300,000 in a year." She said the food bank has distributed about 11 million pounds of food between March through September, a 46% increase over the same period last year.