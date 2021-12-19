City officials will decide this week whether to proceed with the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday as concern continued to mount over the omicron variant’s rapid spread.

The latest variant of the COVID-19 virus will hit the city hard before it dissipates, De Blasio said during a virtual news conference with Mayor-elect Eric Adams and city health officials. He called the variant "a fast and temporary phenomenon" that will last a few weeks.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated, get booster shots, get tested and wear masks in public indoor spaces to protect themselves and their families during the holidays.

The city and the Times Square Alliance, which hosts the New Year’s Eve celebration that draws up to a million people each year, will decide by Saturday — Christmas Day — if they need to cancel the event, the mayor said.

"We are certainly looking at the new challenge we are facing," de Blasio said. "But again, this is an all-vaccination event and it is outdoors. Those are two very important, favorable factors. We are also considering if there is other ways we could approach it."