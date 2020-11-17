TODAY'S PAPER
Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden team

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House Friday in Washington. Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump administration must share critical COVID-19 information with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team "to save countless lives."

The groups said in a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday that, in order to plan, the Biden team needs information on medication and testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability.

The letter says, "All information about the capacity of the Strategic National Stockpile, the assets from Operation Warp Speed, and plans for dissemination of therapeutics and vaccines needs to be shared as quickly as possible ... so that there is no lapse in our ability to care for patients."

It was signed by Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association; Dr. James Madara, the AMA’s CEO; and Debbie Dawson Hatmaker, acting CEO of the nurses association.

