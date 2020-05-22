TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Friday. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference Friday. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will “override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago, but the White House had refused to release them until Thursday when Trump abruptly changed course.

“I said ‘You better put it out.’ And they’re doing it,” Trump said Thursday at a Ford Motor Co. plant repurposed to make ventilators in Michigan. “And they’re going to be issuing something today or tomorrow on churches. We got to get our churches open.”

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo delivering his daily briefing Cuomo: Long Island on track to start reopening, as coronavirus deaths decline
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Watch Suffolk Executive Bellone's live briefing
When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order to At least 671 LI companies received waivers to open
Michael J. Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, said Northwell CEO: 'The good news is we will hit all these metrics soon'
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Proceeds from what Suffolk authorities say is a Suffolk officials: 15 arrested in multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search