WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday cheered on protesters who harassed News 12 reporter Kevin Vesey when he covered a right-wing group Setauket Patriots’ rally in Commack last week demanding the reopening of Long Island's economy.

As the news clips of protesters berating Vesey while he walked through the Setauket Patriots' demonstration along the Jericho Highway Thursday went viral, support for him came in from many corners, while Trump’s supporters followed his lead in disparaging the news media.

Trump, who is spending this weekend at Camp David, on Friday night tweeted a video clip of the protesters hounding the reporter and repeated their chant in capital letters: “Fake news is not essential.”

On Saturday, the president posted a clip on Twitter of protesters calling Vesey “enemy of the people” and “fake news” and using vulgar epithets and commented: “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!”

The Setauket Patriots on Saturday posted that presidential tweet on its Facebook page and said: “Thank you President Trump.”

Two days ago on the same Facebook page, the Setauket Patriots apologized to Vesey and blamed outsiders unaffiliated with its group for harassing him.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump knew that Setauket Patriots had disavowed the treatment of Vesey shown in the clips.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), whose district includes Commack and Setauket, is at Camp David with the president but did not respond to a request for a comment on Trump’s tweets. A Zeldin aide said he doesn’t have access to his phone, which is standard Camp David protocol.

News 12 and Vesey could not be reached for comment.

Vesey, who last month revealed he had been infected with COVID-19, said in his report he was particularly concerned that some protesters without face coverings tried to violate social distancing rules by walking toward him to get close to him.

Police made no arrests and handed out 50 masks at the rally of fewer than 200 people along Jericho Turnpike, a Suffolk County Police Department spokeswoman said Saturday.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Vesey said he covered the rally alone, without a camera operator, and that confrontations began after he encountered two women with megaphones, who confronted and followed him, one of them without a mask.

He said he had interviewed that woman at a Setauket Patriots' rally two weeks earlier and later learned she didn’t like his reporting about the lack of masks and social distancing. “A lot of people think the coverage was unfair last time around,” Vesey said in a story posted by News 12.

But he expressed concern about his treatment in tweets after covering the rally.

“The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming,” he posted in a tweet Thursday.

“I'll probably never forget what happened today. I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he tweeted. “All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story.”