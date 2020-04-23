Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Uber donated $35,000 in free rides to a Long Island group that helps domestic violence victims, which have grown in numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Uber is partnering with The Safe Center Long Island to help connect domestic abuse victims with the Bethpage-based group, Uber said in a statement.

“These funds will be directed to The Safe Center Long Island, which connects services for those who have experienced domestic violence. Access to these services is critical now more than ever before as domestic violence cases have increased in Long Island as the Stay at Home order was put into place,” the Uber statement said.

Cynthia Scott, executive director of The Safe Center Long Island, said in the statement: “Disasters like this increase the incidence of interpersonal violence and make getting help more difficult for those being abused. This support will help us provide immediate access to safety and services for victims during this unprecedented time."

Uber’s donation is part of a commitment to provide 50,000 free rides to similar shelters in more than 35 cities and 17 countries, officials said. The organizations Uber is partnering with include domestic and sexual violence groups, anti-human trafficking groups, and local governments to help survivors access safe spaces, company officials said.

Uber’s collaboration with The Safe Center Long Island will provide 1,000 free rides, officials said.

State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan, [D-Great Neck], said in the statement the donation was coming at an important time for people experiencing violence. "With the disturbing rise of domestic violence that we’ve seen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, access to the critical services provided by The Safe Center has never been more important," she said.

The Safe Center Long Island has a hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which should be used immediately by those seeking to flee domestic violence and human trafficking, officials said.

Personal information will be kept confidential for people seeking services, officials said.

The Safe Center Long Island hotline is (516) 542-0404.