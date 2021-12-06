With the omicron variant lurking and COVID-19 cases soaring on Long Island and around the country, medical experts are urging "caution" with holiday travel.

Those experts are not ruling out travel completely, but said Monday that it can be a lot more or less risky depending on the details.

"I really want to encourage families to get together, but I want them to think about how cautiously they can do it," said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the division of pediatric diseases at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

The emergence of the omicron variant and increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the United States has led to tougher travel regulations that started Monday. The new rules require air travelers over the age of 2 to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of boarding a plane to the U.S., according to the State Department.

All travelers are subject to the requirement, even if they are fully vaccinated and U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The airline must see proof of a negative viral test before a traveler is allowed to board a plane.

Dr. Frederick Davis, associate chair for emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, echoed Nachman's thoughts.

The decision is "going to be very person-to-person dependent," he said. "Just like we were last year, we want to be extra cautious around this time of year."

Nachman said families should evaluate their situation and then decide. If anyone is feeling sick, traveling is not a good idea, she said.

Then, look at what you are walking into: "Is it going to be a family of 30 or 40, or is it going to be eight people around the table?" she said. "Are you sleeping there or are you there for a short time, just saying hello, dropping in, and leaving? And if you are there for longer, can you keep the windows open?"

Another strategy is to get rapid COVID-19 tests before leaving to make sure everyone is not infected, Nachman said.

Another way to mitigate risk is gathering outdoors — even in northern states, where people can bundle up, she said. "Kids will love it," she said.

Dr. Alan Bulbin, director of infectious disease at Catholic Health St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn, said calculating risk verses benefit involves the same factors it has all along during the pandemic, though now we are in another surge.

"I can’t say don’t travel or don’t visit your family, but you have to weigh your risks," he said. "And certainly if you know that everybody in that room is vaccinated and you’re doing what you can to keep some degree of social distancing, some attention to the ventilation in that space, then you could have more peace of mind."

He added that a prerequisite to any travel or gathering should be being vaccinated or boosted. "There’s no downside," he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases on Long Island jumped to 2,038 in test results from Saturday, though they dropped in results from Sunday. Nassau County registered 399 new cases, and Suffolk had 499, for a total of 898. The quantity of tests often drops on Sundays.

New York City tallied 1,521 new cases in test results from Sunday.

The seven-day average for positivity in testing for COVID-19 dropped slightly to 5.89% on Long Island in results Sunday from 5.95% the previous day.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 49 New Yorkers on Sunday, including two in Nassau and three in Suffolk, according to state data.

Medical experts on Monday also encouraged people who are eligible for vaccine boosters to get them now — and don’t worry about whether a "tweaked" vaccine will be created to deal with the omicron variant.

Scientists still do not have enough information about the omicron to know how dangerous it will be and whether a tweaked vaccine will be necessary. Even if it is, that vaccine could be months from being developed and released, they said.

They also noted that it is no problem to mix and match some boosters — if you got Moderna the first two shots, it’s OK to get Pfizer for the booster, they said.

