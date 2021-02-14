TODAY'S PAPER
High demand leads to appointment delays on NY coronavirus-vaccine site

Long Islanders attempting to make an appointment for

Long Islanders attempting to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Stony Brook University through the state's Am I Eligible website were seeing this message as of Sunday afternoon.   Credit: Josh Holbreich

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Long Islanders with certain health conditions are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but good luck getting an appointment.

The vaccination-scheduling website run by New York State appeared to be having issues Sunday. While 11 state-operated inoculation sites showed appointments available, those seeking to book at any of them encountered the same message: "Due to high volume, appointments can't be made at this time for this location. Please try again later."

Representatives from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office and the state health department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

The delay came on the first morning that those with cancer, hypertension and other medical conditions that pose a greater risk of severe COVID-19 could attempt to book an appointment on the state's Am I Eligible website. It also presented yet another hurdle to New York's vaccination effort, which has been hampered by a limited supply of doses amid intense demand.

"We have the infrastructure in place to get shots in arms as quickly as possible — we just need the supply to do it," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

