Should I be scared to take the vaccine? Experts say no

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says Long Island can expect 26,500 vaccine doses in the first batch, possibly as early as this weekend. Northwell Health is prepared with multiple ultra-cold freezers. Nassau County residents can get vaccine info via text message. Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
This story was reported and written by Cecilia Dowd, David Olson and David Reich-Hale.

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to reach New York by as early as late this weekend or early next week.

When will the vaccine be available to all Long Islanders? Is it safe? Will it cost anything? We answer many of your frequently asked questions here.

In the meantime, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation issued Thursday, and a final FDA decision is expected within days.

Which New Yorkers will get the vaccine first?

When can I get vaccinated?

Multiple vaccines? How many are there?

Will there be enough vaccines for everyone?

When will the vaccines be on Long Island?

Will I have to pay for the vaccine?

Where will I go to be vaccinated?

I heard that two people in Britain had severe allergic reactions after taking the vaccine. Should I be scared to take the vaccine?

Don’t these vaccines need very cold storage?

Will I have to get another COVID-19 vaccine a year or two from now?

Hasn’t this process been rushed?

