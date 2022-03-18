New York City's mandate banning anyone from employment absent COVID vaccination will continue indefinitely, the new health commissioner said Friday.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who started as commissioner earlier this month, also said the city health department had set no health bench marks — such as of infections, hospitalizations and deaths — below which the mandate might be suspended.

"I think it's indefinite at this point," he said. "You know, people who have tried to predict what's going to happen in the future for this pandemic have repeatedly found egg on their face."

The mandate, which began in late December under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, requires that private-sector employers enforce the vaccination mandate on their workers as a condition of employment. The city government also requires vaccination for municipal workers and has fired those who have refused.

Vasan's comments have implications for professional sports, where Kyrie Irving of the Nets, who is unvaccinated, hasn't been allowed to play in town, even as unvaccinated players from out-of-town teams can play in the same games from which he is banned.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams said the city was looking to "peel back" some vaccine mandates, which would prohibit baseball players for city teams from playing at home this season.

Adams said Wednesday the city could eventually reverse the private-sector mandate that bars unvaccinated players from playing home game while cautioning that the change would not be beholden to the start of the Major League Baseball season.

The mayor hasn't kept all of de Blasio’s pandemic policies: in February, after initially saying a mandate requiring vaccination proof at restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters would stay in place, he announced weeks later it would be rescinded, citing a low rate of infections.

However, Vasan on Friday gave no indication that any peeling back of the employer mandate was imminent.

"I do want to emphasize that our mandates have been among the most important, lifesaving policies that we've put into place throughout this pandemic, and it's helped us build up a wall of immunity, a bulwark against whatever this virus does to change or may throw at us in the future," he said in Long Island City, at department headquarters. "So, I would love for me to sit here and say, 'I can give you a date or a data point when we would lift those things.'"

