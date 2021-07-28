TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Employers, schools and theaters in New York requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Hofstra University, the City of New York and "Hamilton" on Broadway are among the institutions, agencies and businesses that have announced vacine mandates. Kendall Rodriguez; Spencer Platt/Getty Images;  Cindy Ord/Getty Images Credit: Kendall Rodriguez; Spencer Platt/Getty Images;  Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Newsday Staff
More and more agencies, institutions and entertainment venues are starting to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as new cases and positivity levels continue to rise amid the spread of the delta variant and large portions of the population remaining unvaccinated against the virus.

Just this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New York State is mandating that all state employees get vaccinated or tested regularly and that all patient-facing health care workers in state-run hospitals receive the vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all New York City government employees — including police officers, firefighters and teachers — must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. And the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Locally, Adelphi University in Garden City and Molloy College in Rockville Centre joined the growing list of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes this fall.

Here is a list of employers, schools and theaters in New York, including Long Island, that have issued vaccine mandates. We'll continue to update this list as needed.

