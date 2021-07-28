More and more agencies, institutions and entertainment venues are starting to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as new cases and positivity levels continue to rise amid the spread of the delta variant and large portions of the population remaining unvaccinated against the virus.

Just this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New York State is mandating that all state employees get vaccinated or tested regularly and that all patient-facing health care workers in state-run hospitals receive the vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all New York City government employees — including police officers, firefighters and teachers — must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. And the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Locally, Adelphi University in Garden City and Molloy College in Rockville Centre joined the growing list of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes this fall.

Here is a list of employers, schools and theaters in New York, including Long Island, that have issued vaccine mandates. We'll continue to update this list as needed.

Governments New York State. All state employees will be required to get vaccinated or tested regularly and all patient-facing health care workers in state-run hospitals must receive the vaccine by Labor Day, under a mandate announced by Cuomo on July 28. Workers at state-owned hospitals could not opt to undergo frequent virus testing. State-run hospitals on Long Island are the Stony Brook University Hospital and Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. New York City. All New York City government employees — including police officers, firefighters and teachers — must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing starting Sept. 13. Front-line city hospital and health care workers must abide by this mandate starting Aug. 2, and those who work in congregant settings such as senior centers must abide starting Aug. 16. The Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA became the first major federal agency on July 26 to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. At the VA, vaccines will now be mandatory for specified health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans, said VA Secretary Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. Employees were given eight weeks to get vaccinated. On Long Island, this includes the Northport VA Medical Center and VA medical clinics.

Schools All SUNY and CUNY schools. All students returning to in-person instruction at SUNY and CUNY schools statewide this fall must be vaccinated against COVID-19. On Long Island this includes State University of New York at Stony Brook, SUNY College at Old Westbury and State University of New York at Farmingdale. Adelphi University. The university is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated before returning to the Garden City campus for the start of the fall semester, according to its website. All requests for religious or medical exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis with unvaccinated individuals with approved exemptions required to follow established health and safety protocols on campus, and participate in Adelphi’s ongoing surveillance testing program. Students in fully online degree programs or who are fully remote are exempt from the policy. Hofstra University. Beginning in September, all students returning to in-person instruction at Hofstra's campus in Hempstead must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate does not apply to those who are in fully online programs or those taking in-person classes remotely. There will be a process for those who want to seek a medical or religious exemption, university officials said. Molloy College. The college, located in Rockville Centre, is requiring that all students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug, 25, according to an announcement on its website. This policy does not apply to students who are enrolled in a fully online program and will not visit any Molloy location. Those with a valid medical or religious exemption may submit a request for an exemption.

Businesses Northwell Health. Based in New Hyde Park, the largest health system in the state, which operates 11 hospitals on Long Island, is mandating that new employees get vaccinated and plans to launch a requirement that unvaccinated employees be tested regularly. Morgan Stanley. Before bringing employees back to its New York offices in mid-July, Morgan Stanley announced that it will require employees and visitors to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a report in The New York Times. Staff members who don’t will be required to work remotely. Delta. The airline announced that it will require all new hires in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they qualify for an accommodation, effective May 17.