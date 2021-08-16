TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

What to know about the mayor's 'Key to NYC' proof of vaccination initiative

Security personnel asking customers for proof of vaccination

Security personnel asking customers for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery in New York on June 24. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out at a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they've been inoculated. Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Want to spend time out on the town in New York City?

Starting Tuesday, you'd better be vaccinated, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Speaking on his Monday news briefing, de Blasio touted his new "Key to NYC" initiative, which will require anyone age 12 and older to show proof they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in indoor dining, bars, fitness and entertainment, including movie and stage theaters, museums and a wide range of indoor venues and businesses.

The requirement begins Tuesday with a monthlong "education" period followed by enforcement protocols beginning Sept. 13.

"We want people to enjoy the fullness of the City," de Blasio said, "but you've got to be vaccinated to do it."

The mayor said the new initiative is designed to promote the need for vaccination, especially in the wake of soaring COVID rates due to the new Delta variant, saying, "We have one mission now . . . to defeat Delta."

How does the new program work?

Who is requiring vaccination proof?

What type of proof of vaccination is acceptable?

What are the consequences of trying to circumvent the new rules?

Where can I find out more information on the new requirements?

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?