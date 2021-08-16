Want to spend time out on the town in New York City?

Starting Tuesday, you'd better be vaccinated, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Speaking on his Monday news briefing, de Blasio touted his new "Key to NYC" initiative, which will require anyone age 12 and older to show proof they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in indoor dining, bars, fitness and entertainment, including movie and stage theaters, museums and a wide range of indoor venues and businesses.

The requirement begins Tuesday with a monthlong "education" period followed by enforcement protocols beginning Sept. 13.

"We want people to enjoy the fullness of the City," de Blasio said, "but you've got to be vaccinated to do it."

The mayor said the new initiative is designed to promote the need for vaccination, especially in the wake of soaring COVID rates due to the new Delta variant, saying, "We have one mission now . . . to defeat Delta."

How does the new program work? If you're age 12 or older you will need to show proof you've received at least one vaccination dose, beginning Aug. 17.

Who is requiring vaccination proof? All restaurants and bars with indoor seating, as well as movie and stage theatres, museums and a wide range of other indoor businesses and venues.

What type of proof of vaccination is acceptable? Proof of vaccination includes the Excelsior Pass, NYC COVID Safe App, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccination Card, a New York City Vaccination record or an official immunization record from outside New York City or the U.S. that includes the cardholder's full name, date of birth, the approved vaccine administered, along with the date and site where it was administered.

What are the consequences of trying to circumvent the new rules? The mayor warned there will be "real consequences," including fines, even prison time, for anyone who fails to obey the new initiative -- including for those attempting to use fake vaccination cards. Fines also apply to businesses failing to enforce the new vaccination proof requirements, de Blasio said.