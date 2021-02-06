Black New Yorkers are far less likely to receive COVID-19 vaccines than other state residents, health department data shows.

Black seniors make up 13% of the state's residents 65 and older, but only 4% have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to demographic breakdowns that, the state announced Saturday, which are now on its "COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker" website.

Only 5% of Black essential workers have been vaccinated, even though 17% of essential workers are Black, and 10% of Black hospital employees have received the vaccine, although they make up 17% of hospital workers.

Experts have said that one reason Black residents are less likely to get vaccinated is a distrust of the health care system stemming from a long history of bias and abuse that includes deliberately leaving hundreds of Black men untreated for syphilis in a federal study on the long-term progression of the disease.

Latino seniors also were underrepresented in vaccinations: 5% of those 65 and older who received a vaccine were Hispanic or Latino, even though Latinos compose 12% of New Yorkers 65 and older. Latino essential workers were disproportionately not receiving vaccines, although Latinos were slightly overrepresented among vaccinations for hospital employees, compared to their share of the state's hospital workers.

Asians were more likely to receive vaccinations than any other racial or ethnic group, compared with their share of eligible populations.

White hospital employees and essential workers were less likely to receive vaccines compared with their share of the population, but white seniors were slightly more likely, data shows.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The numbers for each eligible population exceed 100% because the state collects data both by ethnicity -- Hispanic and non-Hispanic -- and by race, so some people fall in two categories, a state official said.

Other states and cities nationwide also report wide racial disparities. A Kaiser Family Foundation study of 23 states published Tuesday found "a consistent pattern of Black and Hispanic people receiving smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and deaths and compared to their shares of the total population."

The state Friday released results of a poll conducted by the Association for a Better New York that shows that Black New Yorkers are the most reluctant to get a vaccine: 39% of Black residents said they would obtain a vaccine as soon as it was available to them, compared with 54% of Hispanic and Asian New Yorkers and 78% of white residents.

END ADD

Cuomo's office Saturday released statistics showing that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to the lowest number since Dec. 27, as the percentage of positive coronavirus test results stayed level at 4.31%, the lowest rate since November.

But the 158 New Yorkers, including 24 Long Islanders, who died of COVID-19 on Friday were a reminder of the pandemic’s continuing toll, as Cuomo warned against large gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday that could further the spread of the virus.

"Super Bowl weekend is here and while the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot get cocky — we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus: Wear a mask, adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings," the governor said in a statement.

The 7,804 hospitalizations on Friday were down from 7,937 on Thursday, part of a decline since Jan. 18, when, following a holiday and post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, 9,273 people with COVID-19 were in New York hospitals, the highest number since early May.

"New York's positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus," Cuomo said.

Although Long Island’s numbers also have been falling, the region continued to have the state’s highest seven-day positivity rate: 5.57%. The statewide seven-day rate was 4.58%.

Of the 11,252 people who tested positive for the virus on Friday, 771 were in Suffolk County and 757 were in Nassau.

Fourteen Nassau residents and 10 Suffolk residents died of COVID-19 on Friday.

More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of 11 a.m. Saturday, including 263,323 on Long Island, the governor's office said.

Statewide, 91% of first-dose vaccines, and 53% of second-dose vaccines, that had been received were administered, the governor's office said in a news release.

Long Island has a slightly higher vaccination rate than the rest of the state: 81% of first and second doses that have been received have been administered, compared with 78% statewide.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.