VA hospital begins vaccinating LI veterans

The Northport VA Medical Center has begun vaccinating veterans across the Island, a spokesman for the hospital said.

Vaccinations are appointment only and staffers are focusing on a group of about 4,000 Long Island veterans 75 and older who are already enrolled to receive care, spokesman Chad Cooper said.

Staffers had administered more than 500 doses by Tuesday morning and will administer about 250 doses per day. The medical center is receiving doses from the federal government, Cooper said.

"We hope over the next two months to continue to schedule every veteran who would like to receive (a vaccination)," he said. Cooper did not say how may doses are being allotted to the VA center.

Staffers have begun calling all VA outpatients who are at least 75 and who were treated by the VA in the last year to offer the vaccine and schedule appointments. After patients 75 and older have been vaccinated, VA staff will target those aged 65 to 74, then expand to patients younger than 65.

If an enrolled veteran has not been treated in the past year, the veteran’s name can be added to a listing for contact as additional supply of the vaccine becomes available, Cooper wrote in an email. Veterans who are not enrolled in VA care may contact Northport VAMC Eligibility Section (631-261-4400, ext. 2659 or 2660) to request an application for enrollment. Veterans may also enroll for care at va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

Among those scheduled to be vaccinated is Eugene Leavy, 95, of East Northport, who served in the Army’s 100th Infantry Division during World War II. Leavy called a Newsday reporter Monday, anxious because he said the VA had not yet contacted him; they called him Tuesday, he said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He made an appointment for a Friday morning vaccination and a second shot in about three weeks, he said.

Leavy said he was relieved. He lives alone and has curtailed his activities since last year to keep safe, with little recreation beyond watching Islanders games on television and hitting plastic golf balls in his backyard. "I am told a whiff of the virus at my age, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen," he said.

With vaccination in sight, he was looking forward to real golf next summer and to visiting family in Texas. One of his first calls was to a grandson there. "As soon as I know I’m getting that second shot, I’ll call him" to arrange a visit, Leavy said.