Long Island teacher union leaders and administrators on Friday said most of their staffs are already vaccinated — and agree a COVID-19 testing mandate for teachers and staff can help identify cases — but they question how testing procedures will work.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday evening announced that unvaccinated teachers and staff would be required to submit weekly to coronavirus testing, as well as to a host of other school safety measures, as mandated by the state Department of Health.

The emergency measures authorize the state's health commissioner, Howard A. Zucker, to require testing or proof of vaccine in schools statewide. Zucker said mandates went into effect immediately and applied to public and private school staff and teachers in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

"I do think it is a good idea. Everybody has to play their part to get the virus behind us," said Richard Haase, an English teacher at Candlewood Middle School in Dix Hills in the Half Hollow Hills School District.

Haase, president of the teachers union for Half Hollow Hills, said about 90% of teachers in the district are vaccinated.

Jack Perna, the superintendent in Montauk, said the district already had been planning for testing staff and had informed them, "So I am glad that it came out from the state as a directive."

The district has asked for proof of vaccination to be submitted to the school nurse, and others will need to bring in proof of a negative test next week to start the school year. Classes start there Wednesday. He said the district is awaiting assistance from Suffolk County with testing materials and procedures.

Robert Dillon, superintendent of Nassau BOCES, said meetings have been held with staff, but that the testing requirement leads to "more questions than answers for us," such as where will testing take place and what does a school district do with those who refuse to get tested?

He said he expects this mandate will have to be collectively bargained with staff.

"We know the value of in-person instruction, and we want to maintain that," Dillon said. "It’s another idea that appears at this time half-baked and not ready for consumption yet, but we will work on it and I’m sure there will be further guidance."

Lorna Lewis, the superintendent in Malverne, said her district has set up for weekly mobile testing on-site at a high school field house, similar to what was done for graduation when about 500 people were tested before the ceremony.

Rapid tests will be offered, as well as PCR tests — which are sent to a lab for results and take longer — upon request. Testing will be available to staff, as well as the public, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. After school starts, testing for the public and staff will be available on Mondays, and on Tuesdays when holidays fall on a Monday. Vaccinations will be offered monthly.

Vaccinated staff will report their status to the school nurse, Lewis said. She said she appreciated the regulation that was "clear and timely," which will help the district to "reopen safely."

Kevin Coyne, president of the Brentwood Teachers Association, said 85% to 90% of teachers in his district are vaccinated. Testing of teachers would have to be worked out through collective bargaining, he said, adding that he has been in touch with the district's administration.

The union supports testing of staff and masking in schools, he said, but the testing will be a "logistical nightmare" for a large district such as Brentwood, which enrolls about 19,000 students and has about 3,000 teachers. Students return Thursday.

Coyne expressed concern about Zucker's mandate that "schools are required to offer screening testing to unvaccinated students on a weekly basis in geographic areas identified by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] as having moderate, substantial, or high transmission rates." Districts would have to obtain consent for testing from parents for minors.

"I think about how are we going to test these kids who are unvaccinated or staff? It is a logistical nightmare and there is no strategy," Coyne said, adding that he was still reviewing the state's guidance. "Again, there's not a lot of guidance and they are using words like recommendations, and that falls in a very gray area. Sadly, this is another boondoggle to put parents against their schools and teachers."

Hochul's latest announcement came just weeks after school leaders had been informed by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that districts would be on their own to plan for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic and make their own protocols on masking, social distancing and testing.

The state is not requiring teachers to be vaccinated, although Hochul initially had planned to. Some other states have required public school teachers to be vaccinated, and so has New York City.

The state’s Special Public Health and Health Planning Council early Thursday authorized during an emergency meeting the health commissioner to mandate routine COVID-19 testing "in certain settings, which may include schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings, and which may distinguish between individuals who have received full vaccination against COVID-19 and those who have not."

The panel's recommendations noted that the state has received $335 million in federal funds for school-related testing.

The panel also approved the daily reporting requirement for school districts to ensure they are providing data to the school COVID Report Card, which tracks positive cases of students and staff.

The additions to public health law, approved by the panel, also included a maximum $1,000 fine for violations.

The same health panel passed a mask mandate in late July, which was mandated by the health department in late August.

