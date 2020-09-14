Middle schools in Syosset and Smithtown report COVID-19 cases

This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Lisa L. Colangelo and Bart Jones. It was written by Colangelo and Jones.

A middle school in Syosett was shut down Monday after an instructional staff member tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said, while a student at a middle school in Smithtown also tested positive, though the school was not closed.

In-person classes were canceled at South Woods Middle School in the Syosset Central School District after the staff member was confirmed positive for COVID-19. The school is holding a virtual day of learning on Monday, officials said.

"The school building was sanitized and deep cleaned Sunday evening and we are awaiting notification from the Department of Health on the results of the contact tracing investigation," Tricia Williams, a spokeswoman for the Syosset Central School District told Newsday in an email on Monday. "We plan to communicate with parents later today on when in person classes will resume."

The state's COVID-19 infection rate remained under 1% on Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday. That marks 38 straight days that the number of new positive tests did not top 1% of all people tested. Long Island's rate, after showing a slight uptick for several days was back under 1% as well, numbers released by the state show.

Overall there are 583 additional positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, bringing the total to 444,948 since the pandemic started, Cuomo said. Of those, 53 new confirmed cases are in Nassau County and 31 in Suffolk County. There were four additional deaths from COVID-19 reported, including one in Suffolk County.

The positive test result in Syosset also forced Monday’s meeting of the Board of Education to be held virtually as the district’s technology support staff, based in the middle school, are under a precautionary quarantine and unavailable to set up the auditorium with necessary equipment.

Separately, a student at Accompsett Middle School in the Smithtown School District tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent Mark Secaur told parents in a letter Sunday.

The student was last in the building Sept.10 and the case was reported to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, Secaur said.

Accompsett Middle School remains open for in-person classes Monday, officials said.

"The Department of Health will notify those who are identified as being a close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable," Secaur wrote.

A statewide "COVID report card" was also up and running on Monday, allowing people to check on the number of new confirmed cases in any school district in New York.

The site lists the number of confirmed cases in each district over the last two weeks, the percentage of staff and students confirmed positive, graphs showing seven-day trends, and other information.

"We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance," Cuomo said in a statement. "There's no doubt that we've made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we'll get through this together."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.