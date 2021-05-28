New York State has registered its lowest daily level of positive results in testing for COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

The 0.59% positivity level in test results from Thursday outdid the previous low of 0.65% last Aug. 27, according to state data. In the spring of 2020, the state's positivity level was in the double digits, even hovering near the 50% mark, though the number of people tested was much lower, possibly skewing the figure to those who were experiencing symptoms.

The daily figure was based on 159,504 tests across the state.

"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Cuomo said in a statement.

The state’s seven-day average of 0.76% was the lowest level since last Aug. 29, he said.

Thursday also marked the first time since Oct. 28 that all 10 regions in the state were below 2% in the seven-day average, state data showed.

"The lower positivity rate is significant," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state. "Many people are vaccinated, and most people who go for a test are either not vaccinated, need a test to travel or have symptoms. The fact that numbers are this low is great news."

He did caution, however, that the full impact of less stringent mask-wearing regulations in New York aren't clear.

"It's only been a week, so we really don't know," Jarrett said. "That and variants are worth watching. COVID is not gone."

Long Island also showed low positivity for new virus cases, registering 0.64% in the seven-day average, while New York City’s level was 0.59%.

The number of new confirmed cases was 52 in Nassau County, 56 in Suffolk County, and 390 in New York City.

Fewer COVID patients in NY hospitals

Hospitalizations continued to slide across New York and on Long Island, according to data compiled by the state.

There were 171 COVID-19 patients at Long Island hospitals on Thursday, down significantly from the 2021 high point on Jan. 18, when there were 1,701 coronavirus patients diagnosed with the virus in Long Island medical facilities.

At the COVID-19 peak in April 2020, there were 4,108 patients hospitalized in the Nassau-Suffolk region.

"The numbers are encouraging," Jarrett said. "We have to remember, however, that the virus is still new, and it's still full of surprises."

Northwell has 175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its 19 acute care hospitals, down from its 2021 high point of 540, Jarrett said.

The New Hyde Park-based health system was caring for about 3,500 COVID-19 patients in April 2020.

"We are seeing very low admissions," Jarrett said. "We are averaging about 20 per day, which is good. On the flip side, the patients who are here are generally very sick. Some stay 15 days, and others are here for 60 days."

Jarrett added that hospitalizations should continue to decline as vaccinations rise. He added that vaccinations are the main reason why the positivity rate is at a statewide low.

This was consistent with state figures showing that, despite a statewide net decrease of 54 in hospitalizations from Wednesday to Thursday, the number of patients in intensive care units and intubated did not decline in the same period.

Statewide, 11 people died on Thursday of causes related to the virus, including one in Nassau. That was Nassau’s first virus-linked death in a week. No one died in Suffolk on Thursday from the virus, according to the state.

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day," Cuomo said. "As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus — the vaccine. It's free, accessible, and effective."

