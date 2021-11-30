The COVID-19 positivity level on Long Island is near 5%, more than double the percentage from a month ago, according to state data released Tuesday.

The seven-day average for positivity in COVID-19 testing hit 4.95%, with more than 1,000 new cases reported in the region and the world now on guard over the emergence of a new variant, omicron, possibly the most contagious one yet. The Island's positivity level was as low as 2.08% as recently as Oct. 28.

In Suffolk County, six people died on Monday of causes linked to COVID-19, while Nassau County had two fatalities. Statewide, 43 people died from the virus on Monday.

The number of new confirmed cases in test results from Monday was 567 in Suffolk and 501 in Nassau. New York City tallied 1,423 new cases.

The positivity average is based on the number of tests administered and the number that show the person has COVID-19. A total of 130,366 test results from throughout New York on Monday were reported to the state, with 6,593 positive, for a daily positivity level of 5.06%. The seven-day statewide average positivity level was 4.19%.

COVID-19 indicators have been rising for weeks on Long Island and throughout New York State in what medical experts call a holiday season surge as the pandemic nears its two-year mark.

Now that scenario may become even more complicated by the emergence of the omicron variant, which scientists said was reported by South Africa to the World Health Organization last week.

The variant already is in other countries, including Canada, Portugal, the Netherlands and several nations in Africa, according to government officials. Omicron has not yet been detected in testing in the United States, though some medical experts suspect it may already be here.

Omicron may be more contagious than the delta variant, according to infectious disease experts, though they still do not know that for certain, or how severely it can infect people. They also say they don’t know yet how effective current vaccines will be against omicron.

They hope for answers within the next few weeks.

Prepared for any possible surge

Hospitals on Long Island said Tuesday they are ready for the arrival of the new variant, if it comes as many medical experts expect.

After working through at least three different COVID-19 surges, Dr. Bruce Polsky, an infectious disease specialist and chairman of medicine at NYU Langone – Long Island, said that hospital has refined its plan to handle any future influx of patients.

"We know what to do in terms of creating additional spaces within the hospital," Polsky said. "And we have many more tools available to us now. We have vaccines, and we have therapeutics such as the monoclonal antibodies for individuals with mild to moderate disease. We know how to take care of these patients better than we did a year and a half ago."

Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed the theme that, while the potential arrival of a new variant is not good, the state has more resources to deal with the virus than it did at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

"While we're entering a vulnerable time this winter when the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher, the good news is that we are not defenseless," Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. "Vaccinations are safe, free, and readily available for all New Yorkers."

Medical experts also are urging vaccinated Long Islanders to get a booster shot to help protect them against omicron. If people are not vaccinated at all, they should get the initial shots immediately, the experts say.

A leading infectious disease expert for Catholic Health on Long Island said that system also is ready for the potential arrival of the new variant.

"We’re at a place where we're all very well-prepared — given our experience — to handle any patient surges and provide the care that’s been developed for acute infection," said Dr. Alan M. Bulbin, director of infectious disease at Catholic Health St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn. "We always have plenty of monoclonal antibody supplies. We are vigilant about keeping up with our supply of therapeutics."

Bulbin said the health care system has the surge capacity to administer intravenous monoclonal antibodies through the various emergency departments — even for some patients in the early stages of COVID-19.

"If you can intervene and stop the replication of the virus before that's happened, then that patient is more than likely going to do very well, not progress, and potentially not even come back to the hospital," he said.

Doctor: Hospitals better equipped

Catholic Health also has developed plans to transform recovery rooms and post anesthesia care units into spaces to care for more COVID-19 patients, if needed. Tents also can be erected outside of emergency departments to serve patient overflow.

"Based on past experience, we know what works and what doesn’t," Bulbin said.

Dr. Adhi Sharma, president of Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, said that hospital is gearing up, too.

"We're always monitoring it, and that’s been ongoing since March of 2020," he said.

Sharma said the hospital, like others in the region, is better equipped to treat COVID due to treatments.

"Patients typically get in and out faster, plus our vaccinated patients, even when they get admitted, they do well," he said. "We have a high vaccination rate in the area that we anticipate even if people do need inpatient hospital care, that we'll be able to get them back home a lot more quickly than we did last year."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its strongest recommendation to date on boosters, saying all fully vaccinated people over the age of 18 should get the shots when they become eligible. Previously, the CDC had said people over age 50 and in certain categories "should" get boosted, while others over 18 "may" get boosted.