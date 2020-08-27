Teachers in the New York City public school system will get 30 minutes at the start of each work day to coordinate between remote and in-person instructors who will be staffing the system beginning this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

He said the city reached the agreement with the teachers’ labor union, which had been critical of reopening plans and wanted every person allowed onto school grounds to be tested for coronavirus.

Most students whose families opt to attend in person will be in school only a few days a week, with the rest done remotely. Families can opt for completely remote learning as well.

“This agreement really respects our professionals, our educators. It respects their need to be able to have time to plan and time to work out their collaboration in the interest of everyone. It clarifies, of course, that there will be planning time every day for teachers, 30 minutes at the start of the day, to work out the team approach for that day and to work through how to maximize the use of technology for the good of all while still getting the unbeatable impact of in-person learning,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio did not say how the city would compensate teachers for the time, such as with extra pay or time off later.

The city public schools are set to open Sept. 10. They’ve been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Low COVID-19 numbers on LI

Meanwhile, regional health systems throughout the region are reporting low COVID-19 numbers as Long Island creeps toward the reopening of schools.

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, said Thursday it had 74 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. At the peak in April, Northwell had 3,400 coronavirus patients.

It reported three admissions over the past 24 hours, only one of which was on Long Island.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has the most COVID-19 patients in the Northwell system, with 17.

NYU Winthrop in Mineola has two COVID-positive patients at its hospital, compared to 477 in April, said Anne Kazel-Wilcox, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Catholic Health Services of Long Island has 26 COVID-19 patients at its six hospitals, down from more than 800 in April.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale